Wizards Draft Workouts - 5/22/18

The Wizards will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Tuesday at Capital One Arena: Chris Chiozza (Florida), Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky), Tiwian Kendley (Morgan State), Jarius Lyles (UMBC), Doral Moore (Wake Forest), and Ray Spalding (Louisville).

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Bio: Became the second player in Florida history along with Nick Calathes to post a 200-assist season, notching 208... Became the first player since 2011 and the sixth over the past 20 years to record 11+ assists without a turnover in an NCAA Tournament game...Twice led the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio, both as a junior (2.4) and senior (3.4)...Also led the SEC in assists as a senior (6.1)... Led the Gators in assists for the 2015-16 season and ranked sixth in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4)... Finished his career as the Gators’ all-time assists leader with 571...Finished among UF’s all-time leaders in steals (4th, 191) and games played (10th, 139)... 54th member of UF’s 1,000-point club, scoring 1,025 throughout his career... Had 10 career games with 8+ assists and one or fewer turnovers, most by any Gator since 1996.

Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky

Bio: Averaged 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while starting in all 37 games during his redshirt freshman season...Scored in double figures in 16 games, topping the 20-point plateau three times...Finished the season ranking fourth on the team in points (371), sixth in rebounds (135) and third in blocks (31)... Named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following a 20-point, three-steal effort vs. Virginia Tech where he also knocked down a career-high four 3-pointers... Participated in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup with USA Basketball, averaged 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes a game for the United States in seven games... A top-10 prospect in the class of 2017 by many national pundits, No. 1 shooting guard by both 247 Sports and Scout... Posted a 44.5 inch vertical at the 2017 NBA Combine and a 40.5 inch leap in this year’s combine.

Tiwian Kindley, Morgan State

Bio: Had a career-high 41 points (13-19 FG) with six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 42 minutes vs. Bethune-Cookman...Scored at least 25 points in 13 of his 21 senior-year games...Scored in double figures in all 44 games at Morgan State and 20+ in 30 games...Led the Bears in steals in 12 games his senior year...Was the fastest Morgan State player to reach 1,000 career points...Was a First-Team BOXTOROW All-American in 2016-17...Scored over 1,000 points in two seasons at Lamar Community College... Earned MEAC POTW (Jan. 3 & Jan. 9, 2018)... Drew 119 fouls in 21 games (5.7 pg) his senior year, taking the 22nd-most free throws in the country... Selected to All-MEAC First Team his junior season... Missed seven games due to injury his junior year and 10 games his senior season.

Jairus Lyles, UMBC

Bio: Scored at least 10 points in all but two games in the 2017-18 season, including 28 against Virginia on 9-11 shooting from the field...Played at least 38 minutes in 13 games in 2017-18, including all 40 minutes in two games...Had eight games with at least five assists in 2017-18...Posted three point-rebound double-doubles, one coming at Maryland...Had seven career double-doubles at UMBC... Finished his career as UMBC’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,751. career points and his 20.4 point per game average is the highest in school history... Was First Team All-American East as a graduate senior in 2017-18... Had at least 20 points in 16 games in 2017-18... Set UMBC’s single season mark for scoring average at 23.0 points per game in 2015-16, topping Rick Moreland’s 1982-83 record of 22.6.

Doral Moore, Wake Forest

Bio: Averaged 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his first season starting in 2017-18...Ranked 3rd nationally in field-goal percentage among players with 5 FGA/game in 2017-18...Had 12 double-doubles, including two 20-and-10 games... Had 18 points (9-9 FG, 2nd best perfect game in school history) and 12 rebounds vs. Duke...Had 61 blocks his junior year...Finished ninth in the country in total rebound percentage at 21.0 (vis Sports-Reference)... Set school record with 68.9 FG percentage in 2017-18... Ranks 12th in school history with 112 career blocks... Set Wake Forest school record with 16 consecutive made field goals during 2017-18 season... Had 10 consecutive double-figure rebounds in ACC play in 2017-18... Was one of two ACC players to average a double-double in conference play (11.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg).

Ray Spalding, Louisville

Bio: Had 11 double-doubles as a junior...Blocked 62 shots as a junior...Finished with 113 offensive rebounds his junior season, 17th-most in the country... Produced two consecutive double-doubles against North Carolina and Duke with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Tar Heels and 17 points and 10 rebounds vs. the Blue Devils...Has a 7’ 4” wingspan...Added 10 pounds between his sophomore and junior season... 2018 Honorable mention All-ACC selection... UL’s leader in rebounding (8.7, sixth in the ACC and 54th nationally) and steals (1.5, 10th in the ACC)... Had 13 career double-doubles... Third in the ACC in offensive rebounds (3.14 per game, 33rd in the nation) and he was ninth in the ACC in blocked shots (1.72, 74th in the nation) in 2017-18... Three-time All-ACC Academic team choice.