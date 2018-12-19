Wizards come up short in Atlanta, 118-110

The Wizards kicked off their two-game road trip with a 118-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

It marked the second meeting of the year between the teams, with the Wizards winning in Atlanta back on Dec. 5.

It was tough sledding early on for the Wizards, as they fell down 12-0 before a Jeff Green 3-pointer put them on the board. The slow start did the Wizards no favors, as they ended the first quarter down 35-24.

In the second quarter, the Wizards battled back and managed to trim the lead. A dunk by Jeff Green right before the end of the quarter helped the Wizards enter halftime down 58-54. The third quarter proved to be another competitive 12 minutes, with no team doing enough to firmly grasp control. The third quarter ended at an 82-82 stalemate.

Things quickly changed in the fourth quarter, though. Atlanta dominated the final frame with strong defense, which stymied any hope of a Wizards victory. A 15-4 run midway through the final frame helped Atlanta regain momentum, and a Kevin Huerter 3-pointer gave the Hawks a commanding 113-98 lead with 3:39 left in the game.

The Hawks out-rebounded the Wizards 49-37, and also shot more efficiently from the field (46.8% compared to 43.4% by the Wizards). Despite remaining in the game until the fourth quarter, the Wizards ultimately did not do enough to capitalize on 23 Atlanta turnovers.

The loss to Atlanta was the Wizards' 13th road loss of the year. Following the game, head coach Scott Brooks noted being more consistent on the road is an area where the team must improve.

“We have struggled on the road. We are now 4-13 and we have got to figure it out," Brooks said. "If you want to be a good team in this league then you have to win road games. You have to win at least roughly half of your road games, like we have the last couple of years…The most important numbers are the wins and losses on the road, and right now our wins are low and our losses are high and it isn’t just one of us, it’s all of us.”

Despite the loss, Bradley Beal contributed another strong performance. In 39 minutes, Beal scored 29 points and collected 10 rebounds. It was Beal’s third double-double of the season. Trevor Ariza, who was playing in his first game in a Wizards uniform since May 2014, added a steady 19 points. Ariza looked comfortable on the floor in his first game back with the Wizards and provided versatility and impact on defense.

“That’s what he [Ariza] does - he disrupts offenses," Bradley Beal said postgame. "He is long and athletic, and plays passing lanes with the best of them. We remember playing with him the last time he was here and he was doing the same thing; that’s his game. He is a defender first, but he is also a three-ball shooter and that is what we need him to do. We need him to continue doing that going forward.”

John Wall reiterated Beal's positive statements regarding the newly acquired Ariza.

“Trevor is easy, man. He’s an easy guy to play with," Wall said. "Trevor got looks that he wanted at wide-open three’s, getting out in transition."

Additionally, Wall added 15 points, while Jeff Green ended the night with 12. After being signed to an NBA deal earlier in the afternoon, Chasson Randle saw 16 minutes of play vs. Atlanta. Randle made the most of his time, and netted seven points and three assists.

John Collins proved to be a large difference-maker for the Hawks, as he totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds. Rookie guard Trae Young also turned in a solid night, scoring 19 points on 11 shots. Jeremy Lin made significant contributions down the stretch and ended the game with 16 points. Alex Len (15), Dewayne Dedmon (13), Kent Bazemore (13), and Kevin Huerter (13) also finished in double-digit points.

The back-to-back continues tomorrow night in Houston, as the Wizards take on the Rockets. The two teams met in late November, with the Wizards picking up the 135-131 victory in overtime fashion. Tomorrow night’s tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. (NBCSWA/1500 AM).