Wizards coaches on pre-draft workout evaluations: "We throw a lot at them in a short period of time."

With draft season in full swing, prospects from around the world are flying daily around the country to work out for teams across the league. These pre-draft workouts are a crucial step in the evaluation process. While scouts have compiled years of intel on each prospect, these workouts provide coaches their first opportunity to see how prospects respond to coaching and the stresses of NBA-level basketball.

Assistant coach Ryan Richman is one of a handful of coaches who leads pre-draft workouts for the Wizards. Richman, formerly the head coach of the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate, falls back on his experience leading a coaching staff when structuring these workouts.

“When it’s your day to lead the workouts, it’s your responsibility to address the group, give them concluding thoughts and put everyone in position to succeed,” Richman said. “We have a great staff, so it’s just about giving everyone a piece because we all love being here and we all love working together, so I just want to make sure everyone is growing at the same time where they are put in position to lead and be in charge.”

Player development manager Landon Tatum plays a key role in the execution of each workout. Tatum takes a hands-on approach in the workouts, often participating in drills and full-court three-on-three games. This allows Tatum to place prospects in positions to showcase their talent and answer any lingering questions the front office or coaching staff may have about their skillsets.

“You try to do certain actions, from watching tape on certain guys, that get them to their strengths but also do certain things that maybe they’re not supposed to be very good at to see if maybe they’re a little better than people think.” Tatum said. “On top of that, I just want to bring some energy and a little bit of competitive spirit to each workout.”

Like the execution of the workout, the process for creating the set list of drills is a team effort. Richman, Tatum and other members of the coaching staff get together to design drills and create matchups for one-on-one, two-on-two and three-on-three games based on the profiles of the prospects working out on a particular day. While some drills may be modified based on a prospect’s position or skillset, the overarching goals of forging a high-intensity environment and encouraging competition remain, regardless of who is in the gym.

“Our coaching staff does a great job of trying to bring a different level of intensity to it because, at the end of the day, everyone knows the magnitude of these workouts for a lot of dudes,” Tatum said. “You try to be intense with every single drill you do because in the NBA there are a lot of very tense situations, and everything is thrown at them quickly. We throw a lot of stuff at them in a short period of time, and a lot of the stuff they’ve never done before, but in the NBA, they don’t wait for anybody, so you either pick it up or get left behind.”

This uniquely high level of intensity is a key component of the Wizards evaluation process. Scheduling shooting drills after full-court three-on-three games and a two-minute run allows coaches to see how prospects respond to fatigue and the stress of an NBA game.

“We try to give them a full picture of what it’s going to be like,” Richman said. “For us, we don’t just roll out the ball and say go play. We like to teach; we like to coach. We want to see if guys can handle the full crescendo into a full-court game.”

Heightened physicality and conditioning are not the only adjustments prospects have to be prepared for coming into the league. The NBA game brings a range of new mental challenges as well. These workouts allow coaches to analyze how prospects process information and determine their readiness for the league’s quickened pace and increased complexity.

“We challenge their mind in workouts,” Richman said. “Obviously this is a high-stress environment. This is a job interview for them. If you challenge their mind while they’re doing physical activities, whether it be a pick-and-roll read or a quick passing decision based on a defender, or a hand signal or a color, you can see how quickly they process what we’re giving them.”

“The game is fast at this level,” Richman said. “Basketball I.Q. is important.”

Coaches are not looking for superstar production from rookies as soon as they step on the court. They understand that shot making and other high-level skills will develop with time. Richman, Tatum and the rest of the Wizards staff’s ultimate goal in these pre-draft workouts is to find a player who can bring energy, understand his role and elevate the team by filling that role to the best of his ability.

“You look at shooting, you look at defense, those for sure, but I think it’s more about can you make someone around you better,” Richman said. “All of these guys are talented, but how do you make someone better? That’s really what I like to look for.”

“Most of these guys were all the guy at their respective college, and end the of the day, depending on where you pick, you don’t need somebody to come in here and be the guy,” Tatum said. “You just need them to come in and play a role.”