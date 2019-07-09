Wizards and Clippers meet for late night Summer League hoops

The Wizards will take on the Clippers in their third Summer League game on Tuesday night at 11:30 P.M. ET on NBATV. After falling to the Nets on Monday night, the Wizards are back on the court for a second straight day. With a 1-1 record now, the Wizards will need to play well in their final two pre-tournament games in order to make the eight-team tournament. The Clippers are led by guard Jerome Robinson and two Florida State rookies in Terrance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Game Info

Thomas & Mack Arena | 11:30 P.M. | NBATV

Last Game Starters

Wizards: G – Justin Robinson, G – Issuf Sanon, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Rui Hachimura, C – Anzejs Pasecniks

Clippers: G – Jerome Robinson, G – Terrance Mann, F – Amir Coffey, F – Nigel Hayes, C – Mfiondu Kabengele

The dynamic Troy’s

Troy Brown Jr. had another strong performance on Monday against the Nets, dropping a line of 16 points and nine rebounds. Coming off his 18-point, 15-rebound game on Saturday, Brown Jr. has now turned in two straight good games. The other Troy who has played well in the first two games is Troy Caupain Jr. A two-way player last year for the Magic, Caupain filled the stat sheet with 15 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on Monday. It seems like every time he comes into the game he makes a big difference, especially with his playmaking ability.

More debuts ahead

Rui Hachimura and Admiral Schofield made their anticipated debuts on Saturday, while Moe Wagner made his Wizards debut on Monday. We now await the debuts of Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones, both of whom were acquired in the same trade with the Lakers as Wagner. Garrison Mathews out of Lipscomb has also not made his debut, as well as former Capital City Go-Go forward Noah Allen. Expect every healthy member of the roster to play at some point, and that could start as early as Tuesday.

Back-to-back action

With Tuesday marking a back-to-back for the Wizards, it’s possible that some players who have logged heavy minutes so far may not see action. Playing three games in four days is a lot, and the Wizards don’t want to overwork their players. This also allows head coach Robert Pack and the rest of the Wizards brass to get a look at other players on the roster who have not played as much.