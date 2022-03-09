Preview: Wizards open West Coast road trip tonight vs. Clippers

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards open a four-game West Coast road trip on Wednesday night, taking on the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. Washington is coming off a 10-point win over Indiana on Sunday night and has won two of its last three games. The Clippers are coming off a 112-97 loss to the Warriors last night in Golden State and have dropped two-straight after a recent five-game winning streak.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CLIPPERS G Ish Smith Reggie Jackson G Corey Kispert Terrence Mann F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Nicolas Batum F Kyle Kuzma Marcus Morris Sr. C Kristaps Porzingis Ivica Zubac

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS CLIPPERS PPG Kuzma (17.2) Jackson (16.7) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Zubac (8.2) APG Kuzma (3.4) Jackson (4.7)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)



CLIPPERS:

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)

114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)

116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)



CLIPPERS:

97-112 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)

93-116 (L) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)

132-111 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)

113-100 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

99-98 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

