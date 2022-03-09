Preview: Wizards open West Coast road trip tonight vs. Clippers
WHERE: Crypto.com Arena
WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards open a four-game West Coast road trip on Wednesday night, taking on the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. Washington is coming off a 10-point win over Indiana on Sunday night and has won two of its last three games. The Clippers are coming off a 112-97 loss to the Warriors last night in Golden State and have dropped two-straight after a recent five-game winning streak.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|CLIPPERS
|G
|Ish Smith
|Reggie Jackson
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Terrence Mann
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Nicolas Batum
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Ivica Zubac
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|CLIPPERS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.2)
|Jackson (16.7)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.7)
|Zubac (8.2)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.4)
|Jackson (4.7)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
CLIPPERS:
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
CLIPPERS:
97-112 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)
93-116 (L) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)
132-111 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
113-100 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
99-98 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: