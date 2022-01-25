Preview: Wizards close eight-game homestand Tuesday vs. Clippers
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards close out an eight-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Clippers at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to end a three-game slide ahead of a three-game road trip that includes matchups with Memphis, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Tuesday’s game marks the first of two games this season against Los Angeles.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|CLIPPERS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Reggie Jackson
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Amir Coffey
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Nicolas Batum
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Ivica Zubak
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|CLIPPERS
|PPG
|Beal (23.6)
|Jackson (16.9)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Zubac (8.2)
|APG
|Beal (6.5)
|Jackson (4.2)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
N/A
CLIPPERS :
Paul George (right elbow UCL tear – out)
Kawhi Leonard (right knee ACL injury recovery – out)
Jason Preston (right foot injury recovery)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
CLIPPERS:
102-110 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
102-101 (W) at 76ers (BOX SCORE)
128-130 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
139-133 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
94-101 (L) at SAS (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
NEXT UP: