Preview: Wizards close eight-game homestand Tuesday vs. Clippers

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards close out an eight-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Clippers at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to end a three-game slide ahead of a three-game road trip that includes matchups with Memphis, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Tuesday’s game marks the first of two games this season against Los Angeles.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CLIPPERS G Spencer Dinwiddie Reggie Jackson G Bradley Beal Amir Coffey F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Nicolas Batum F Kyle Kuzma Marcus Morris Sr. C Daniel Gafford Ivica Zubak

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS CLIPPERS PPG Beal (23.6) Jackson (16.9) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Zubac (8.2) APG Beal (6.5) Jackson (4.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

N/A



CLIPPERS :

Paul George (right elbow UCL tear – out)

Kawhi Leonard (right knee ACL injury recovery – out)

Jason Preston (right foot injury recovery)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)



CLIPPERS:

102-110 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

102-101 (W) at 76ers (BOX SCORE)

128-130 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

139-133 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

94-101 (L) at SAS (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.