Wizards claim Joel Ayayi

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have claimed guard Joel Ayayi (EYE-yigh-YEE) off of waivers. He will join the team as a two-way player.

Ayayi (6-5, 180) appeared in five preseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers after originally signing a two-way contract with team as an undrafted rookie free agent on August 3.

Ayayi, a four-year letterman for Gonzaga, holds career averages of 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 88 appearances for the Bulldogs. During his years at Gonzaga, he played alongside fellow Wizards Corey Kispert (2017-21) and Rui Hachimura (2017-19). The native of Bordeaux, France, averaged a career-best 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting at a .575 clip as a junior in 2020-21 to earn All-WCC First Team honors.