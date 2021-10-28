Recap: Harrell's 25 points lead Wizards to 116-107 win over Celtics

FINAL: WIZARDS 116 | CELTICS 107

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Montrezl Harrell (25), Spencer Dinwiddie (22), Bradley Beal (17)

CELTICS: Jayson Tatum (23), Dennis Schroder (22), Al Horford (16)

SUMMARY

The Wizards won 116-107 over the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Montrezl Harrell scored a game-high 25 points off the bench to go along with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Bradley Beal struggled from the field, but made up for it with an all-around performance that included 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a block. The win was the Wizards’ first game of a back-to-back with a home matchup against the Hawks scheduled for Thursday night.

Defense dominated in the first quarter. After holding Boston to just one make in its first five field goal attempts, Washington went without a bucket for over three and a half minutes. The teams combined to shoot 17-47 (.361) from the field and just 4-16 (.250) from three. After falling behind by six points, the Wizards quickly tied the game up, scoring three times in 45 seconds, capped by a difficult driving layup by Beal. The scoring spurt started a 25-5 run that put Washington up by 35-21 with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. The Wizards’ offense shot 17-27 (.630) from the field in the second quarter, led by 12 points on 6-6 (1.000) shooting from Montrezl Harrell, but a 9-0 Celtics run helped keep Boston within reach. Both offenses found their rhythm late in the second and the Wizards went up by 10 heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was highlighted by a series of back-and-forth runs. Boston pulled back within three as Washington’s first field goal of the second half didn’t come for over three minutes. The Wizards, however, bounced right back with a 16-4 run that opened up a 15-point lead mid-way through the third. Shortly thereafter, the Celtics cut the lead back down to two on a 16-3 run of their own. Spencer Dinwiddie heled put an end to the run with a driving layup and step-back 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions, but Washington trailed 88-87 entering the fourth. Neither team managed much separation in the early going of the fourth quarter before a Dinwiddie three put Washington up 10 with three minutes left in the game. Two minutes later, after Harrell missed a hook shot, Kyle Kuzma batted the offensive rebound out to Dinwiddie, who set up a floater from Beal to end a 7-0 Celtics run that had cut the lead to three. The team’s traded baskets on the next two possessions before Jayson Tatum missed a 3-point attempt and forced Boston to start fouling. Dinwiddie knocked down a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to seal the Wizards’ win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Harrell leads strong bench performance

Led by Harrell’s 25 points on 10-13 (.769) shooting, the Wizards’ bench came up big on Wednesday night. With Raul Neto (left shoulder contusion) out and Daniel Gafford playing only the first half, the team relied even more on its depth than it had already this season. The Washington reserves got off to a hot start, scoring 19 points before the Boston bench notched its first of the night. In addition to Harrell’s big night, Aaron Holiday added nine points on 4-6 (.667) shooting while Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans combined for 15 points on 5-5 (1.000) from the field. Harrell has scored in double figures and grabbed seven-plus rebounds in all four of Washington’s games this season.

Gafford exits with quad contusion

With 3:20 left in the first half, Daniel Gafford went down with a right leg injury after attempting to intercept a transition pass and colliding with Jaylen Brown. Gafford was helped to the locker room putting little weight on the leg. The Wizards announced that Gafford had suffered a right quad contusion and was questionable to return before ruling him out just before the start of the second half. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. did not provide an update postgame, but was complimentary of the performance of the Wizards’ reserves in his place.

Dinwiddie comes up big in the fourth

After scoring just 11 points in quarters 1-3, Dinwiddie came up huge for the Wizards in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points on 3-5 (.600) shooting, including nine points in the final 3:23 of the game. Dinwiddie finished the night with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists – one of seven Washington players to record multiple assists.

“He made play after play after play,” Unseld Jr. said of Dinwiddie postgame. “I give him a ton of credit …He made big plays down the stretch.”