Wizards close season with 96-90 win over Boston

FINAL: Wizards 96 | Celtics 90

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (26), Troy Brown Jr. (17), Ish Smith (11)

Celtics: Javonte Green (23), Semi Ojeleye (13), Carsen Edwards (8), Enes Kanter (8)

SUMMARY

The Wizards closed out their time in the NBA bubble with a win, defeating the Celtics 96-90 on Thursday afternoon. Early on, both Washington and Boston struggled to adjust to new starting lineups depleted by inactives. The teams combined to shoot 35.5% from the field in the first quarter. The Wizards made up ground through free throws, hitting 11-13 (.846) from the line in the opening frame. Thomas Bryant made a quick impact, scoring eight points in nine first quarter minutes, leading the Wizards to a five-point lead after one. The Wizards stepped it up in the second quarter, shooting 46.4% from the field, but the Boston reserves combined for 20 points in the second quarter to keep the Celtics close.

The Celtics opened the second half on a 15-5 run, taking a five-point lead just under five minutes into the third quarter. Washington, however, bounced back quickly as they finally found their touch from deep. Threes on consecutive possessions from Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. put the Wizards back on top by one. The third quarter featured six lead changes and three ties. Up just one heading into the fourth, the Wizards’ defense came through down the stretch. Washington held Boston to 13 points on 21.7% from the field and 0-9 (.000) from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. The Wizards scored just 18 fourth quarter points of their own, but a pull-up jumper and a pair of free throws in the final two minutes from Brown Jr. sealed the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Bryant closes standout bubble performance with another strong outing

Thomas Bryant capped his eight-game stretch in the bubble with another stellar performance, totaling 26 points on 10-15 (.667) from the field and 2-4 (.500) from 3-point range to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks. Bryant departs Orlando having recorded four 20-point games, five games shooting over 50.0% from the field and, most notably, five games with multiple 3-pointers made.

“It felt good,” Bryant said after the win. “I wanted to prove that to myself, to my coaches, my teammates and every other team that was out here…I still play with that grit, that motor and that energy and I wanted to make sure I expressed that.”

Everyone getting involved for the Wizards

With the team’s top-two leading scorers out for the restart in Orlando, the Wizards have leaned on contributions from the entire rotation more than ever before. Thursday’s game against Boston was a fitting final version of that as the Wizards got scoring from everywhere. All nine players who saw the court scored at least five points, including four in double figures. Four players – Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Jerome Robinson and Jarrod Uthoff – hit multiple 3-pointers. For the Wizards, the bubble experience was as much about developing a better understanding of its young roster as it was anything else. This final performance should give Wizards head coach Scott Brooks and the team’s front office a great look as they head into a pivotal offseason.

Green leads shorthanded Celtics with 23

With the Celtics playing without their top-six scorers, the Wizards knew they would have to prepare for contributions from a few unlikely names. Rookie Javonte Green, playing in just his fourth game in the bubble, rose to the occasion for Boston, scoring 23 points on 8-17 (.470) from the field. Green did most of his damage in the first quarter, shooting 4-7 (.571) from the field and 3-6 (.500) from deep to score 11 of the Celtics’ 21 first quarter points. The only other Celtics player to scoring in double figures was Semi Ojeleye, who totaled 13 points, though all 11 players that saw the court scored at least two points.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT