Recap: Wizards lose late to Celtics 111-110 despite Beal's 46

FINAL: Wizards 110 | Celtics 111

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (46), Russell Westbrook (24), Davis Bertans (20)

Celtics: Jayson Tatum (31), Kemba Walker (21), Daniel Theis (20)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Celtics on Sunday night in Boston, 111-110. In the second game of a home-road back-to-back, Bradley Beal led the way with 46 points for Washington. Jayson Tatum scored 31 to lead Boston, including eight points in the final 1:33 of action.

Beal and Davis Bertans combined for 20 of the Wizards’ 28 points in the first quarter. Washington, however, didn’t shoot the ball well as a team, finishing 6-17 (.353) from the field and 2-7 (.286) from three after missing their first eight shots of the game. The team did most of its work from the free throw line, hitting 14-17 (.824) to keep within five of the Celtics after one. The second quarter featured more of the same. Bertans knocked down another two 3-pointers, giving him nine consecutive makes dating back to Saturday night, and combined with Beal to lead the way for Washington. The Wizards trailed by as many as 11 mid-way through the second quarter, but trimmed the lead to three with a 13-5 run late in the first half. Despite struggling from 3-point range and getting outrebounded 39-23, the Wizards trailed by just five at halftime.

While the Wizards continued to struggle from deep in the third quarter, shooting 0-8 (.000), the team’s defense stepped up to pull them back into the game. Washington held Boston to just 19 points in the third quarter and used a 12-2 run to cut the lead to one with 2:33 on the clock. Beal scored eight of those 12 points and entered the decisive fourth quarter with 32 points on 11-22 (.500) shooting. After the Celtics took a three-point lead with a quick 5-0 run, Beal took it right back, converting on a four-point play with 5:18 left in the game. Just over two minutes later, a corner three by Westbrook put Washington up eight. He finished the night with 24 points and 10 rebounds, extending his streak of consecutive double-doubles to 10, the longest active streak in the league. The Wizards led by five with 46.9 seconds left after a driving layup from Beal, but two straight buckets by Tatum brought the Celtics within one. On the ensuing inbounds pass, Beal was double-teamed, slipped and stepped out of bounds, giving Boston another chance. Tatum converted on a difficult layup to give Boston a one-point lead with 4.7 seconds left. Beal’s attempt at a game-winner came close on the other end, but didn’t fall.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal stays hot, extends streak of efficient shooting

Beal’s 46-point night marked his fourth 40-point performance of the season, tying him for most in the NBA with Nikola Jokic (Denver) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia). In his last four games against the Celtics, he is averaging 41.5 points per game, and came just one point shy of tying Walt Bellamy’s franchise record for points scored in a game against Boston (47). Beal shot 16-29 (.551) overall, 3-6 (.500) from 3-point range and 11-12 (.916) from the free throw line. He’s now shot 50.0% or better from the field in six consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career and is averaging 24.3 shots per game in that time.

Bertans sets franchise record in 20-point night

Bertans started his night making four consecutive threes, which made it nine straight triples dating back to Saturday night’s matchup against the Timberwolves. He finished with 20 points on 5-9 (.555) shooting, all of which came from 3-point range, and 5-5 (1.000) from the free throw line. It was his fifth game this season with at least five 3-pointers, four of which have come in the last two weeks. It also marked his 16th consecutive game with at least two 3-pointers, setting a new franchise record previously held by Beal. Per Elias Sports Bureau, Bertans becomes the first bench player since Buddy Hield in March of 2020 to hit five-plus threes four times in a seven-game span.

Tatum, Walker shine with Brown out

With All-Star forward Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) unavailable, the Celtics relied heavily on Tatum and Kemba Walker from start to finish. The duo combined for 18 of the Boston’s 33 points in the first quarter and 30 of the team’s 60 in the first half. In crunch time, Tatum came up huge for Boston, scoring the Celtics’ final eight points of the night in the last 1:33 of the game. Tatum and Walker finished the night with a combined 52 points on 19-39 (.487) from the field.

NEXT UP: Grizzlies at Wizards / Tuesday, March 2 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT