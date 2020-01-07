Smith, defense lead Wizards to 99-94 win over Celtics

Behind another standout performance from Ish Smith, the Wizards (12-24) topped the Boston Celtics (25-9) 99-94 Monday night at Capital One Arena. Washington, playing without Bradley Beal, has now won two straight games, each against teams ranking in the top five in the league standings. Smith, who scored a career-high 32 points against Denver on Saturday night, led the Wizards with 27 points on 12-18 (.667) shooting.

“I love coaching these guys,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “I love being around them…When we lost a couple of games they always come back ready to get better, and even on their optional off days, we have eight or nine or 10 guys in there, working on their game. They're hungry. That's part of the game, you got to stay hungry, and we have guys that are hungry now. We have to continue to be hungry.”

The Wizards led by as many as 11 early in the third quarter, but a Jayson Tatum-led Celtics run cut the lead to two with 4:30 left in the frame. Smith, who had been on the bench for the Celtics’ comeback effort, checked back into the game and immediately helped swing the game back in Washington’s direction. From that point, Smith played the remainder of the game and scored 16 of his 27 points in the game’s final 13:17.

“If it were a two-game season, I would have to agree with the crowd: MVP,” Brooks said. “And he's bringing back the mid-range. He plays. Man, that guy – he's hard to stay in front of. He changes direction, his pace, speed, it's hard—it's hard to stay in front of him.”

For the second game in a row, the Wizards defense impressed early on. Washington allowed a season-low 17 points in the first quarter, undercutting its previous record (19) set Saturday against Denver. As a team, the Wizards held the Celtics to 7-23 (.304) from the field, 2-8 (.250) from deep and forced six turnovers in the first quarter.

The injury news got worse for the Wizards in the second quarter. With seven players already out due to injury, Garrison Mathews, who averaged 15.8 points per game in his last four outings, left the game early in the second quarter after turning his ankle when he stepped on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s foot in transition.

The Celtics were playing a bit shorthanded as well. All-Star guard Kemba Walker (illness) missed his third straight game.

Jordan McRae, Isaiah Thomas and Smith each scored 11 points in the first half, anchoring the Wizards to a 51-40 lead at the break. The Wizards’ 40 points allowed marked a season-low for any first half. After a 32-point third quarter from Boston, the Wizards defense turned it back on in the fourth, holding the Celtics to just 22 points on 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range. From 7:01-3:19 in the fourth quarter, the Wizards held the Celtics offense without a field goal.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and helped seal the game for Washington with a pair of clutch free throws with 30 seconds left in the game. Brown Jr. has now scored 10-plus points in 10 straight games off the bench and has grabbed at least six rebounds in eight of those games.

The Wizards return to action on Wednesday in Orlando, taking on the Magic (17-20) in what will be Washington’s first road game since December 26. The Wizards and Magic have already met three times this season – all three games going to Orlando – including last Wednesday at Capital One Arena.