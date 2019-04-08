Wizards face Celtics in final game of 2018-19

In the final game of the 2018-19 Wizards season, Washington will host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M. The 82nd game of the season will be nationally televised on TNT. The Celtics have a large injury report, and are planning to rest several players ahead of the postseason. Jordan McRae and Jabari Parker are both questionable after missing Sunday’s game in New York.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Bobby Portis, C – Thomas Bryant

Celtics: G – Terry Rozier III, G – Brad Wanamaker, F – Jaylen Brown, F – Semi Ojeleye, C – Robert Williams

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Trevor Ariza (left groin strain – out), Devin Robinson (left hip strain – questionable), Jabari Parker (left knee sprain – questionable)

Celtics: Aron Baynes (left ankle soreness – out), Jaylen Brown (low back spasms – probable), Gordon Hayward (left ankle soreness – out), Al Horford (left knee soreness – out), Kyrie Irving (right knee contusion – out), Marcus Morris (right patellar tendinopathy – out), Marcus Smart (left hip contusion – out), Jayson Tatum (left shin contusion – doubtful), Daniel Theis (right foot soreness – questionable), Guerschon Yabusele (sore left foot – questionable)

Storylines

Game No. 82

The Wizards enter game number 82 with a 32-49 record. In what has been a year riddled by injuries and player movement, the Wizards certainly fell short of season expectations. Washington has several free agents to be and an important draft pick coming up in June, and the team will get one last look at their roster before the season ends. Bradley Beal and Tomas Satoransky are expected to begin the game, but the second half will likely feature younger players like Troy Brown Jr., Bobby Portis, and Thomas Bryant and members of the second unit. We’ve seen this rotation make-up the past week or so, and those players have gotten important experience late in games.

Beal closes historic season

By playing on Tuesday, Bradley Beal will wrap up what has been a career year and an historic season in franchise history. Beal has career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals for a second straight season. Pending an unforeseen move, he will start 82 games for the second straight season, a goal of his entering the season. Beal is currently 10th in the NBA at 25.7 points per game, and has scored 27.2 per game since the All-Star break. He recently became the 21st player in NBA history to score 4,000 points, grab 400 rebounds, and dish out 400 assists in a season. Beal also needs four rebounds against the Celtics to luck up the first 25.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG season in franchise history. With his second straight All-Star season and a legitimate chance at All-NBA, Beal’s season deserves to be celebrated.

Celtics plan to rest rotation

Brad Stevens told reporters after Celtics’ loss to the Magic on Sunday that his “top 7-8 players play a lot less in Washington, if at all.” It appears that will be the case, as the Celtics ruled out six of their top players already, including Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford. Considering the Celtics are locked into the No. 4 seed in the East, Stevens will remain cautious with his main rotation. Expect a heavy dose of Terry Rozier III, Jaylen Brown, and a bunch of other young bench players. Rookie Robert Williams was one of the best rim protectors in college basketball last season, and is one player to watch in the paint on Tuesday.