Preview: Wizards look for third win in a row Saturday vs. Celtics

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 5 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App

Riding their best start since the 2014-15 season, the 4-1 Wizards host the Celtics on Saturday 5 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won two-straight games, earning victories over Boston and Atlanta on back-to-back nights. The Celtics have not played since their loss to the Wizards on Wednesday night.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CELTICS G Spencer Dinwiddie Dennis Schroder G Bradley Beal Jaylen Brown F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jayson Tatum F Kyle Kuzma Al Horford C Montrezl Harrell Robert Williams III

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion – doubtful), Anthony Gill (right calf strain – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

CELTICS: Romeo Langford (left calf tightness – questionable), Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness – out),

STORYLINES

Wizards keeping perspective amidst hot start

At 4-1, Washington is off to its best start in seven seasons and is tied for the second-best record in the NBA with a handful of other teams. As of Friday, only the Utah Jazz, currently at 4-0, have a better winning percentage than the Wizards. Of the team’s five opponents so far this season, four qualified for at least the Play-In Tournament in 2021. Still, the group is keeping the brief, early success in perspective.

“It is what it is,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after Thursday’s win. “It’s great, but we’re not satisfied. Nor should we be. It’s early in the season. It’s great that we can get those wins and get off to the right start – that was a point of emphasis for us starting back in September into training camp and preseason. It’s great that we have done that, but we still have a ton of work to do. We take the wins, it’s OK to win ugly, but we can’t afford to be satisfied.”

“It’s a good start, but in all reality, it really doesn’t mean anything,” Kyle Kuzma said. “You can start out 4-1 or 5-1 – you see teams start hot all the time and then they just fall to the ground...I don’t think we’re excited about being 4-1. I think we all understand we have a lot of room to improve…We’re just doing a great job of putting the pieces to the puzzle together.”

Through five games, the Wizards’ offense has seen ups and downs, but has netted out as one of the most productive groups in the league so far this season. Washington ranks seventh in the NBA with a 108.7 offensive rating, but is getting to that point playing a different style than it has in years past. The Wizards rank 14th in the league in pace, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, a significant drop-off from their league-leading 104.67 pace last season. The last time Washington did not rank top-10 in the league in pace over the course of a season was 2017-18, when it ranked 16th.Washington will look to draw from its matchup with the Celtics just three days earlier, a 116-107 win in Boston on the front end of a back-to-back. The Wizards rode a dominant first-half performance from Montrezl Harrell to a 14-point second quarter lead as Harrell scored 17 points on 8-9 (.888) shooting in the first half alone en route to his first of two consecutive 25-point games. As a team, the Wizards shot 43-84 (.512) from the field, but their best work came on the defensive end. Washington held Boston’s All-Star wing duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to a combined 36 points on 14-38 (.368) shooting.

TICKETS

