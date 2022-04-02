Preview: Wizards, Celtics meet Sunday afternoon in Boston

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: 1 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Having won four of their last five games, the Wizards open a three-game road trip on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Celtics. Washington is coming off a blowout win over a surging Dallas team behind a season-high 35 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and 24 points from former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics enter the game having won 12 of their last 15 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CELTICS G Tomas Satoransky Marcus Smart G Corey Kispert Jaylen Brown F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jayson Tatum F Rui Hachimura Al Horford C Kristaps Porzingis Daniel Theis

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS CELTICS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Tatum (27.1) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Williams III (9.6) APG Kuzma (3.5) Smart (5.8)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



CELTICS:

Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain – out)

Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy – probable)

Robert Williams III (left knee meniscal tear – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)



CELTICS:

128-123 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

98-106 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

112-115 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)

134-112 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)

125-97 (W) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.