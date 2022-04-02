Preview: Wizards, Celtics meet Sunday afternoon in Boston
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: 1 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
Having won four of their last five games, the Wizards open a three-game road trip on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Celtics. Washington is coming off a blowout win over a surging Dallas team behind a season-high 35 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and 24 points from former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics enter the game having won 12 of their last 15 games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|CELTICS
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|Marcus Smart
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Jaylen Brown
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Al Horford
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Daniel Theis
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|CELTICS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Tatum (27.1)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Williams III (9.6)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Smart (5.8)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
CELTICS:
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain – out)
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy – probable)
Robert Williams III (left knee meniscal tear – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)
CELTICS:
128-123 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
98-106 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
112-115 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
134-112 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
125-97 (W) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)
