Preview: Wizards, Celtics meet Sunday afternoon in Boston

Posted: Apr 02, 2022

WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: 1 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Having won four of their last five games, the Wizards open a three-game road trip on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Celtics. Washington is coming off a blowout win over a surging Dallas team behind a season-high 35 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and 24 points from former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics enter the game having won 12 of their last 15 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS CELTICS
G Tomas Satoransky Marcus Smart
G Corey Kispert Jaylen Brown
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jayson Tatum
F Rui Hachimura Al Horford
C Kristaps Porzingis Daniel Theis
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS CELTICS
PPG Kuzma (17.1) Tatum (27.1)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Williams III (9.6)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Smart (5.8)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)

CELTICS:
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain – out)
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy – probable)
Robert Williams III (left knee meniscal tear – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)

CELTICS:
128-123 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
98-106 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
112-115 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
134-112 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
125-97 (W) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter