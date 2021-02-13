Preview: Wizards, Celtics meet Sunday afternoon with Beal set to return

The Wizards host the Celtics on Sunday afternoon with tip set for 1:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington looks to bounce back from a loss to the Knicks and snap a two-game losing streak. Boston is coming off a Thursday-Friday back-to-back, defeating the Raptors by 14 on Thursday and falling to the Pistons 108-102 on Friday. The Celtics won the teams’ first matchup of the season 116-107 on January 8.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 1:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Davis Bertans, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Celtics: G – Kemba Walker, G – Jaylen Brown, F – Jayson Tatum, F – Semi Ojeleye, C – Daniel Theis

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Ish Smith (strained right quadriceps – out)

Celtics: Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehabilitation – out), Semi Ojeleye (right knee soreness – probable), Marcus Smart (left calf tear – out), Robert Williams III (left hip soreness – probable)

STORYLINES

Wizards welcome Beal back to the lineup

The Wizards are set to get Bradley Beal, who is averaging an NBA-best 32.8 points per game, back in the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon. Beal missed Washington’s Friday night outing against New York for rest. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Friday that the absence was nothing more than that – a necessary recovery night for a player who has carried a heavy workload all season long. In Beal’s absence, Washington recorded its second-lowest offensive rating of the season (90.1).

Beal returns to action against a team he’s fared well against in recent meetings. Beal has scored 40-plus points in each of his last two games against the Celtics, including 41 points on 16-29 (.551) from the field in the teams’ January 8 meeting earlier this season.

Bertans looking to find his rhythm

One of the keys to unlocking a Wizards offense that has struggled in recent weeks may be getting sharpshooter Davis Bertans back into the 3-point rhythm he was in during the 2019-20 season. This year, Bertans’ performance has been hampered as he’s played on minutes restrictions and missed time due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. When he has played, he’s made an impact – including six games with at least four 3-pointers and a running streak of eight consecutive games with at least two – just not to the same game-breaking level he did last year.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to help him,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said on Saturday. “It’s always tough when you’ve got a big-time shooter not making shots…We know his heart is in the right place. He wants to make them. He’s not getting them to fall down throughout the game. He’s had some moments, he’s had some streaks, he’s had some first halves. He’s going to keep working – he’s not going to give in to a bad shooting start. I still believe in what he brings to our team. We need it.”

In Washington’s January matchup with the Celtics, Bertans played one of his best games of the season, shooting 4-9 (.444) from 3-point range and registering a plus-seven rating in 27 minutes of action.

Washington looks to slow down Brown, Tatum

Boston’s success starts with their young wing duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown is having the best season of his career, averaging 26.0 points on 51.2% from the field. Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, averaging 26.6 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Both Brown and Tatum ranked fourth in the respective positions in the NBA’s most recent All-Star fan voting returns. In the first game of Boston’s recent back-to-back, Brown and Tatum totaled just 29 points, and each scored fewer than 20 points in the same game for the first time this season. Friday night against the Pistons, the duo bounced back, though it wasn’t enough for a win. They combined for 60 points, led by Tatum’s 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.