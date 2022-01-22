Preview: Wizards, Celtics meet Sunday afternoon in D.C.

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 3:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Celtics on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington, playing in its seventh-straight home game, will look to improve to 3-0 against Boston this season. Both previous matchups came in October, the most recent of which was a 115-112 Wizards win in double-overtime behind a 36-point performance from Bradley Beal.

Washington announced on Saturday that Wes Unseld Jr. would return to the sideline after missing the last four games in health and safety protocols.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CELTICS G Spencer Dinwiddie Dennis Schroder G Bradley Beal Jaylen Brown F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jayson Tatum F Kyle Kuzma Al Horford C Daniel Gafford Robert Williams III

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS CELTICS PPG Beal (23.7) Tatum (25.2) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Williams III (9.3) APG Beal (6.5) Smart (5.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

N/A



CELTICS :

Bol Bol (right foot surgery – out)

P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery – out)

Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain – probable)

Marcus Smart (return to competition reconditioning – probable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)

112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)



CELTICS:

105-109 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)

102-111 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

104-92 (W) vs. NOP (BOX SCORE)

114-112 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

99-111 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

