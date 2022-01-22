Preview: Wizards, Celtics meet Sunday afternoon in D.C.
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 3:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards host the Celtics on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington, playing in its seventh-straight home game, will look to improve to 3-0 against Boston this season. Both previous matchups came in October, the most recent of which was a 115-112 Wizards win in double-overtime behind a 36-point performance from Bradley Beal.
Washington announced on Saturday that Wes Unseld Jr. would return to the sideline after missing the last four games in health and safety protocols.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|CELTICS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Dennis Schroder
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Jaylen Brown
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Al Horford
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Robert Williams III
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|CELTICS
|PPG
|Beal (23.7)
|Tatum (25.2)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Williams III (9.3)
|APG
|Beal (6.5)
|Smart (5.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
N/A
CELTICS :
Bol Bol (right foot surgery – out)
P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery – out)
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain – probable)
Marcus Smart (return to competition reconditioning – probable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
CELTICS:
105-109 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
102-111 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
104-92 (W) vs. NOP (BOX SCORE)
114-112 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
99-111 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: