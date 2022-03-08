Wizards to celebrate Women’s Night on March 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Washington Wizards will host Women’s Night presented by Fresh Vine on Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. when the Golden State Warriors come to Capital One Arena.

Prior to the game, the team will host a pregame wine and cheesecake mixer at Burns Brothers located the second floor at 600 F St. NW across from Capital One Arena. The event will feature wine tastings courtesy of Fresh Vine and cheesecake samplings from Furlough Cheesecake. Appearances from prominent women in business and sports will include Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and Alysha Clark, Assistant General Manager Maria Giovannetti, Nikki Thompson Howard and Jaqi Thompson Wright from Furlough Cheesecake and more. The event is free to attend with a ticket to the Wizards vs. Golden State game, please RSVP here.

Throughout the game, Women’s Night animation will be displayed on all LED signage and “Women of the Wizards” graphics will spotlight female staff members. The night will feature all female contestants during timeout activations and team DJ, DJ Heat, will play music by female artists. The Wizards Dancers will also showcase a new dance featuring an all-female cast.