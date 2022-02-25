Wizards to celebrate Latinx Heritage Night on March 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will celebrate Latinx Heritage Night presented by Verizon on Tuesday, March 1, when the team hosts the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m.

As part of the celebration, fans will be able to enjoy a pregame performance by Georgetown University’s Ritmo y Sabor dance team as well as a halftime performance by the University of Maryland’s Pa’Lante Latin Dance Team. The Wizards Dance Team will also perform a new routine to a J Balvin song, and an in-game J Balvin concert ticket giveaway will take place. Fans in attendance can attend a postgame Adobo DMV party in the Stella Lounge.

Latin heritage facts will be displayed on all LED signage at the end of timeouts and fans will get to learn more about Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) employees of Latin heritage through spotlight features. The Colombian Ambassador to the United States, H.E., Juan Carlos Pinzón Bueno, will be in attendance and a video feature on Colombian Capital City Go-Go center Jaime Echenique will be showed. A welcome video message from Jorge Martín Arturo Argüello, the Ambassador of Argentina to the United States, will also be played during the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Wizards vs. Pistons game by visiting this LINK. Purchases made through the link will include a Wizards-branded scarf.