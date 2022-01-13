Wizards celebrate Japanese Heritage Night on Friday, Jan. 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To commemorate the unshakable friendship between Japan and the United States, the Embassy of Japan and the Washington Wizards will celebrate “Japanese Heritage Night” during the Wizards’ game against the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. This event will mark the strong ties that Japanese NBA players Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards and George Washington University alumnus Yuta Watanabe have to the D.C. area. This year will also mark the 110th Anniversary of the gift of cherry blossom trees from Tokyo to Washington, D.C.

Japanese Heritage Night will feature activities focused on Japanese culture, an interactive installation of a Japanese ema wishing wall and a booth featuring the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch to celebrate the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The wishing wall will be in section 115 while the Olympic Torch will be in section 117. Ahead of the game, a welcome video featuring Hachimura will be played. Fans will be able to see Japanese Heritage Night Matchup Animation throughout the night, player headshots in Japanese, as well as graphics with facts on Japanese culture at the end of timeouts. The national anthem will be performed by Kimiko Shimada, the choral director of the Japanese Choral Society of Washington. The game will also feature a performance by Taiko Drummers. A message from Ambassador Koji Tomita about the long-lasting ties between Japan and Washington will be presented during the game.

Videos featuring Hachimura’s visit to his hometown, his favorite things, as well as a recap of the Japanese Heritage Night basketball clinic featuring students from the Keisho Center and from the Japanese immersion program at Fox Mill Elementary will be featured ahead of the game.

Fans interested to attend Japanese Heritage Night can purchase tickets by visiting this link. Tickets purchased through the link include the Japanese Heritage scarf.

About The Embassy of Japan

The Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. is the diplomatic mission of Japan to the United States. The Embassy of Japan is located at 2520 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., in the Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit this link, or follow the Embassy on Social Media at @JapanEmbDC.