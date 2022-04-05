Wizards celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 8

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will celebrate and show their appreciation to their loyal and dedicated fanbase on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Michelob ULTRA on Friday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m. against the New York Knicks.

The first 20,000 fans will receive a Thomas Bryant bobblehead presented by Capital One and all fans in attendance will take home a Wizards City Edition inspired t-shirt.

Prior to the game on the concourse, DJ Jealousy will create a party-like atmosphere and Wizards Dancers and G Wiz will sign autographs for those in attendance. Throughout the game, fans selected to participate in timeout activities will spin the prize wheel where they can win additional prizes such as autographed Wizards merchandise, Beats headphones, TV’s, JBL Speakers and Fitbits to name a few.

The Wizards Dancers, along with the Wizdom, will perform a new routine at halftime and the 202 Crew Dunkers will perform during a timeout. A short “thank you fans” video from Wizards players and a “moments of the season” video to highlight some of the best in-arena fan moments will also be played. Sean Allen (middle school) and Ashly Penate (high school), winners of the inaugural Dr. E.B. Henderson essay contest, will also be recognized in-game.

As a thank you to Wizards’ fans for supporting the team this season, all City Edition retail, including jerseys, will be 40% off at the Team Store.

Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase at this LINK.