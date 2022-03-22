Wizards to celebrate Cherry Blossom Night on March 29

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards are inviting all fans to celebrate the cherry blossom season in partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival and FTX US on Tuesday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m. when the Chicago Bulls come to Capital One Arena. This marks the third year the Wizards and the National Cherry Blossom Festival have partnered.

"As the city unites in celebration of spring and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, we are excited to partner with the Wizards," said National Cherry Blossom Festival President, Diana Mayhew. “We are grateful that a portion of ticket proceeds (linked below) supports the Trust for the National Mall's Adopt a Cherry Tree program, supplementing year-round care for the iconic cherry trees. We thank the Washington Wizards for this opportunity and invite the entire region to join us in celebration of the blossoms during the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival through April 17."

To honor the night, the Wizards will unveil their latest NFT collection presented by FTX US. This “Bloom City Collection” is inspired by the iconic cherry blossoms that are in Washington D.C. The collection includes unique artwork, as well as the opportunity to win experiences, including a trip to the upcoming NBA Global Games in Japan for the 2022 preseason. The NFT’s will be available for purchase by visiting this LINK.

Avi Dabir, Vice President of Business Development at FTX US, commented, “Through our partnership with MSE, its an honor to collaborate with the team to deliver an impactful collection, such as the ‘Bloom City Collection’ to the marketplace. We look forward to the unveiling of the NFTs that have deep roots in honoring the Cherry Blossom.”

Throughout the game, Washington will highlight cherry blossom season with all LED signage and graphics cherry blossom themed. Cherry blossom facts will also be displayed during timeouts and a short video on the history of cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. will be played. As part of the celebration, the national anthem will be performed by Crystal Kay, who will also perform an original song at halftime.

During warmups, Wizards players will wear a special Nike designed cherry blossom inspired shooting shirt which can be purchase by visiting the Team Store. A variety of other cherry blossom themed merchandise will also be available for purchase at the Team Store.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting this LINK. Those who purchase a ticket through the link will receive a cherry blossom themed t-shirt while supplies last.

On April 9, the team will participate in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. The cherry-blossom inspired float will feature Wizards Dancers and G Wiz.

Japanese-speaking Wizards fans can visit the team’s Japanese-language website and follow the team’s Japanese-language Twitter and Instagram for more information on the cherry blossom game, view behind the scenes access and keep up to date with all things Wizards. On Monday, March 14, it was announced that the Wizards will partake in the NBA’s Global Games by playing two 2022 preseason games in Japan against the Golden State Warriors. To read more about the NBA Japan Games 2022 Presented by Rakuten, click HERE.

