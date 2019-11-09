Wizards fall at home to Cavs, 113-100

A trio of 20-point performances and a 32-12 run in the second half were not enough Friday night as the Wizards (2-6) fell 113-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) at Capital One Arena.

”I thought we played hard, I thought we attacked,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “Normally we shoot more than 31 threes. I thought we did a good job of attacking but you know we just got to keep playing. We got to keep playing and believe in what we do. We played hard and we're going to get the respect that we deserve.”

Rui Hachimura played one of the best games of his young career, scoring 21 points on 10-13 (.769) shooting, hitting his first seven shot attempts and 10 of his first 11 shots, to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. In his eighth game, the rookie became the fastest Wizards player to 100 career points (by games played) since John Wall in 2010.

The Wizards trailed by four after the first quarter, despite shooting just 1-7 (.142) from 3-point range. The Cavaliers started the second quarter on a 23-7 run, opening up a 20-point lead. Washington’s frontcourt youth shined through the team’s early struggles. Thomas Bryant closed the half with 10 points and six rebounds while Hachimura scored 10 points of his own, shooting 5-5 (1.000) from the field.

After Cleveland extended its lead to 21 points with 8:29 left in the third quarter, Bradley Beal sparked a 32-12 run over the next 10 minutes that brought Washington within one point early in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter alone, Beal scored six points, dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds.

“We defended (in the third quarter),” Beal said. “We got out in transition and pushed the pace and I got easy looks. It was the difference in the game. We just turned our intensity up on the defensive end and rebounded the ball.”

The Wizards’ scoring cooled in the fourth, however, as the team shot 8-21 (.380) from the field, including 0-8 (.000) from beyond the arc.

Bryant scored a season-high 23 points, including nine in the third quarter, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. The game was Bryant’s third this season with 20-plus points.

Beal totaled 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds, his fifth 20-5-5 game this season.

Up next, four days rest prior to a three-game road trip. The Wizards will take on the Boston Celtics (6-1), Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3), and Orlando Magic (3-6) before returning to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 20, to host the San Antonio Spurs (5-3) at 7:00 P.M.