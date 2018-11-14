Wizards continue homestand against Cavs

The Wizards are back in action on Wednesday night with the Cavaliers. Cleveland comes to D.C. in the midst of a tough start to the season and the team has been battling injuries. The Cavs (2-11) will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Hornets at home on Tuesday.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Dwight Howard

Cavaliers: G – Collin Sexton, G – Rodney Hood, G – J.R. Smith, F – Larry Nance Jr., C – Tristan Thompson

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Cavaliers: Sam Dekker (left ankle sprain – out), George Hill (right shoulder sprain – out), Kyle Korver (right foot soreness – out), Kevin Love (left foot surgery – out), Cedi Osman (lower back spasms – out)

Storylines

Sound and consistent defense

With wins in Miami and at home against Orlando the past few days, the Wizards will look to win their third straight game on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have struggled with injuries all season, notably with Kevin Love breaking his foot. They’ll be shorthanded again on Wednesday, and the Wizards should use their health and depth to take care of business against another sub – .500 team.

A theme of the Wizards' recent opponents has been ball control. The Cavs rank 28th in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.29) and are averaging 15.5 turnovers per game, 24th in the NBA. Washington ranks fourth in the NBA in opponent turnover rate at 16.6%. The Wizards are sixth in the NBA in points off turnovers, averaging 20.5 per game, and sixth in the league in fast break points (16.8).

Playing solid defense for 48 minutes will once again be the biggest key to victory. The Wizards need to get consistent stops like they did in the fourth quarters against the Heat and Magic. Forcing turnovers and turning defense into offense is great, but playing sound defensively for more than just stretches at a time will go a long way for this Wizards team that does not struggle to score the ball by any means.

Homestand continues

The Wizards continue their longest homestand of the season with Wednesday’s matchup. Washington is 2-3 at home this season and will look to get back to .500 on their home court against Cleveland. This homestand is a great chance for the Wizards to get back on track and back toward .500.

In terms of production, the Wizards have been getting steady contributions from a lot of guys during a 3-2 stretch. John Wall is averaging 24.4 points, 9.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game in his last five games, shooting 47.8% overall from the field and 43.5% from deep. Jeff Green continued his hot shooting on Monday, and he’s now made 21 of his last 28 shots from the field, averaging 14.6 points per game in the last five games. Dwight Howard has contributed on the glass and in the paint, while Bradley Beal’s scoring and playmaking continue to pace the Wizards. Austin Rivers scored a season-high 18 points on Saturday, and has been one of the team’s best defenders all year.

Other notes

- The Wizards have gone 7-12 the past five seasons against the Cavs, the team’s second lowest winning percentage against an Eastern Conference team. Cleveland, of course, had LeBron James for four of those five seasons.

- Jeff Green was a member of the Cavaliers last season, two-way player Jordan McRae played for Cleveland during their 2015-16 championship season, and Scott Brooks played for the Cavaliers in the 1997-98 season.

- Washington is fourth in the NBA in free throw attempts per game, while the Cavaliers rank 27th.