Recap: Wizards lose to Cavs 116-101 on Friday night

FINAL: WIZARDS 101 | CAVALIERS 116

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Deni Avdija (16), Bradley Beal (14), Raul Neto (13)

CAVALIERS: Darius Garland (32), Jarrett Allen (28), Lauri Markkanen (15)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Cavaliers 116-101 on Friday night at Capital One Arena, evening the season series at one game apiece.

Cleveland led by five points after a back-and-forth first quarter in which each team shot at least 50.0% from the field. Kyle Kuzma, who hit six threes in the teams’ first matchup this season, led the way for Washington with 10 points, knocking down a triple with 4:23 left in the first to put the Wizards up 24-20. Cleveland closed the frame strong, riding an 11-2 run to a five point lead heading into the second – and an 8-0 run shortly after to take an 11-point lead with 9:38 left in the first half. Washington shot just 6-20 (.300) from the field in the second and trailed 65-46 at halftime.

Washington fell behind by 36 when Cleveland opened the second half on a 20-4 run. Late in the third, the Wizards made some progress, using a 20-4 run of their own, spanning from the closing minute of the quarter into the first two minutes of the fourth, to pull the deficit down to 16 points. The Wizards’ run plateaued as Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers closed the game out in the final minutes.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Avdija hits season high

A bright spot for the Wizards on Friday night was Deni Avdija, who had been listed as questionable earlier in the day due to a non-COVID illness, but went on to finish with a season-high 16 points on 6-10 (.600). Avdija scored seven of his 16 points in the third quarter, highlighted by a pair of impressive mid-range moves to create easy layups. Despite the significant deficit that Washington faced for most of the game, Avdija finished plus-13 in 23 minutes.

Washington struggles on the boards

Cleveland’s greatest advantage came on the boards, outrebounding Washington 59-42. Allen grabbed 13 rebounds to lead four players with at least seven boards for the Cavaliers. The Wizards set a new season low with only three offensive rebounds and were outscored 18-4 in second-chance points.

Garland, Allen lead dominant Cavs

After holding Cleveland to 94 points in the teams’ first meeting of the season, Washington couldn’t contain the Cavaliers offense on Friday night. In the first three quarters, Cleveland scored 99 points on 34-68 (.500) from the field, 12-23 (.522) from three and scored at least 31 points in each frame. The offense cooled in the fourth, but not enough to give up the lead they had built. Darius Garland (32 points) and Jarrett Allen (28 points) did most of the damage for the Cavaliers offense. Both recorded double-doubles as well. Garland dished out 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds while Allen grabbed a game-high 13 boards.