Wizards top Cavs 119-110, extend win streak to eight

FINAL: Wizards 119 | Cavaliers 110

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (33), Russell Westbrook (14), Raul Neto (14)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland (28), Jarrett Allen (27), Cedi Osman (19)

SUMMARY

The Wizards earned their eighth win in a row, beating the Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena in the first game of a home back-to-back. The win streak is the team’s longest since 2001 and one shy of tying the all-time franchise record. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 33 points, nine of which came in the final six minutes.

Despite 13 points from Beal, the Wizards were unable to keep the Cavaliers in check in the first quarter, allowing 32 points on 13-22 (.591) shooting. Washington came storming back in the second, opening the quarter on an 18-9 run to take a four-point lead on a Garrison Mathews 3-pointer. After the Cavaliers retook the lead with an 6-0 run, the Wizards bounced back again and held the lead for the remainder of the half. Beal scored 20 points in the first half to lead the way for a Wizards team that shot 24-44 (.545) going into halftime.

Three minutes into the second half, the Wizards gave up a 10-0 run, capped by a Darius Garland 3-pointer and a pair of Isaac Okoro free throws to fall behind by eight. Cleveland shot 12-18 (.667) from the field and 5-8 (.625) from three in the third quarter, but the Wizards managed to keep the game within single digits thanks to a big quarter from Raul Neto. In his fourth consecutive start, Neto bounced back from a scoreless first half and finished the night with 14 points, 12 of which came in the third. With six minutes to go in the game, Beal turned it on, knocking down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 101, his first of three consecutive buckets going back and forth with Cleveland. On the following possession, he crossed over his defender and finished the driving layup to tie the game at 103 – then hit a mid-range step-back to tie the game at 105 on the following possession. After a defensive stop, Westbrook grabbed the rebound and quickly pushed it up the court to an open Davis Bertans, who knocked down the lead-taking three. Bertans has now hit three-plus 3-pointers in nine of his last 10 games. Washington didn’t look back, closing the game on an 11-2 run to earn the win. The Wizards have now won 10 of their last 11 games and five consecutive games at Capital One Arena.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal climbs franchise ranks with 33-point performance

Beal hit a pair of major milestones on Sunday night. The game was the 596th of his career, moving him past Charles Jones for sole possession of the fourth-most in franchise history. Beal didn’t stop there. His 21st point of the night came on a driving layup in the third quarter, making him just the second player in franchise history to eclipse 13,000 career points. He trails only Elvin Hayes’ 15,551 points on the team’s all-time list.

He finished the night with 33 points points on 13-24 (.541) shooting. He’s now scored 30-plus points in seven of his last eight games and leads the NBA with 31 total 30-point games. In addition to his strong finish, Beal scored 13 of those 33 points came in the first quarter, including six points in a 90-second span late in the quarter to help the Wizards eliminate a six-point deficit. Beal has now shot 50.0% or better in four of the last five games and knocked down multiple 3-pointers in all five.

Wizards’ bench comes up big

As Bertans and Russell Westbrook struggled from the field, the Wizards’ bench picked up the slack to keep Washington alive. As a group, the Wizards’ reserves combined for 51 points, led by 26 between Daniel Gafford and Robin Lopez. Gafford finished with a pair of dunks late in the fourth to help the Wizards close the win. Lopez did most of his damage early on scoring 10 points on 5-5 (1.000) from the field in the first half. The bench performance was a continuation of a red-hot run for the Washington reserve unit. The group entered the game averaging 45.3 points per game over their last 10 games, third-most in the league since April 6.

Allen, Garland lead shorthanded Cavs

With leading scorer Collin Sexton out of the lineup on Sunday night, the Cavaliers spread the productivity throughout the starting lineup. Garland, who entered the game averaging 20.8 points and 7.6 assists per game in April, led the way with 28 points, four rebounds and nine assists. After scoring just four points in the first quarter, center Jarrett Allen finished the night with 27 points on 10-12 (.833) from the field to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks. All three of Allen’s blocks came in the third quarter. The duo’s performance led a starting five that combined to score 96 of the team’s 110 points.

NEXT UP: Spurs at Wizards / Monday, April 26 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT