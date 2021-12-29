Preview: Wizards open homestand Thursday night vs. Cavs
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards are back in D.C. on Thursday night, hosting the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. For Washington, it will be the first of four-straight home games and 12 of 14 at Capital One Arena, where the Wizards are 8-5 this season.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|CAVALIERS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Justin Anderson
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Isaac Okoro
|F
|Deni Avdija
|Dean Wade
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Lauri Markkanen
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Evan Mobley
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|CAVALIERS
|PPG
|Beal (23.3)
|Garland (19.5)
|RPG
|Kuzma (7.9)
|Allen (10.8)
|APG
|Beal (5.9)
|Garland (7.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – questionable)
Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – questionable)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – questionable)
Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)
CAVALIERS :
Jarrett Allen (return to competition reconditioning – doubtful)
Ed Davis (health and safety protocols – out)
Darius Garland (health and safety protocols – out)
Cedi Osman (health and safety protocols – out)
Ricky Rubio (left knee injury – out)
Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out)
Lamar Stevens (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)
Dylan Windler (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
CAVALIERS:
104-108 (L) at NOP (BOX SCORE)
144-99 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
101-111 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
119-90 (W) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
124-89 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
