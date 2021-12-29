Preview: Wizards open homestand Thursday night vs. Cavs

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards are back in D.C. on Thursday night, hosting the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. For Washington, it will be the first of four-straight home games and 12 of 14 at Capital One Arena, where the Wizards are 8-5 this season.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CAVALIERS G Spencer Dinwiddie Justin Anderson G Corey Kispert Isaac Okoro F Deni Avdija Dean Wade F Kyle Kuzma Lauri Markkanen C Daniel Gafford Evan Mobley

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS CAVALIERS PPG Beal (23.3) Garland (19.5) RPG Kuzma (7.9) Allen (10.8) APG Beal (5.9) Garland (7.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – questionable)

Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – questionable)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – questionable)

Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)

Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)

Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)



CAVALIERS :

Jarrett Allen (return to competition reconditioning – doubtful)

Ed Davis (health and safety protocols – out)

Darius Garland (health and safety protocols – out)

Cedi Osman (health and safety protocols – out)

Ricky Rubio (left knee injury – out)

Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out)

Lamar Stevens (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)

Dylan Windler (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)



CAVALIERS:

104-108 (L) at NOP (BOX SCORE)

144-99 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

101-111 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

119-90 (W) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

124-89 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

