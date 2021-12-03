Preview: Wizards and Cavs meet Friday night in D.C.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Cavaliers on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in the team’s last home game before a three-game road trip. Washington is coming off an eight-point win over a surging Minnesota team on Wednesday while Cleveland arrives having won three games in a row.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CAVALIERS G Spencer Dinwiddie Darius Garland G Bradley Beal Isaac Okoro F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Lauri Markkanen F Kyle Kuzma Evan Mobley C Daniel Gafford Jarrett Allen

WIZARDS: Deni Avdija (non-COVID illness – available), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out), Aaron Holiday (non-COVID related illness – available)

CAVALIERS: Cedi Osman (low back soreness – out), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out), Dean Wade (right calf strain – doubtful)

Wizards looking to capitalize on few December home games

The Wizards’ Wednesday-night win over the Wolves marked their eighth home win of the season, joining Atlanta as the only other East team to hit that benchmark so far. In their 10 games at Capital One Arena this season, Washington is outscoring its opponents by 4.8 points per 100 possessions. Friday’s game, however, is one of just five home games the Wizards will play throughout the entire month of December and the last before a daunting stretch of road matchups. After taking on the Cavaliers, the Wizards will play nine of their next 10 games on the road, furthering the need for Washington to protect home court when they get the chance this month.

“We’ve obviously played better (in D.C.), so when we do have the opportunity, to make an impression here, take full advantage of it,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said on Wednesday. “If we can make some ground here and give ourselves some cushion, I think that’s great.”

The Wizards’ success in D.C. doesn’t just come from the comfort of being at home. Washington’s home crowd this season has drawn the attention and praise of players all year.

“Our fans are a part of our organization as well,” Montrezl Harrell said after Wednesday’s home win. “They’re a part of our culture. They’re cheering us on night-in and night-out in this building…We need them just as well as we need the players sitting on our bench. It’s big.”

Friday’s game will mark the teams’ second matchup of the season. The first was one of the most exciting games of the Wizards’ season so far. Down by five points with a minute and half left in the game, Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to propel Washington to a win. Harrell and Kuzma each scored over 20 points in what was the third of five-consecutive Wizards wins. Where Washington struggled, however, was in transition. Despite their overbearing size, the Cavaliers were able to get out and run on the Wizards, outscoring Washington 12-2 in fast break points.After a five-game losing streak that dropped the Cavaliers below .500 for the first time since October, Cleveland has ripped off three wins in a row and climbed back into the top six in the Eastern Conference. Standout rookie Evan Mobley returned to the lineup after missing four games with a right elbow sprain suffered in mid-November against the Celtics – and has made an immediate, tangible impact. Cleveland dropped all four games Mobley missed, all of which were against some of the best teams in the NBA: Golden State, Phoenix and two against Brooklyn. Since the rookie’s return, the Cavaliers are 3-0, with each win coming by at least 13 points. In their most recent outing, a 26-point win over the Heat, Mobley finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

