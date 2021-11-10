Preview: Wizards face surging Cavs Wednesday night in Cleveland

GAME INFO

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App

On Wednesday, the Wizards are back on the road after a three-game homestand, taking on the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Washington and Cleveland are each coming off two days rest. In their last outing Wizards topped the Bucks behind 30 points from Bradley Beal and the Cavaliers beat the Knicks 126-109 for their fourth consecutive win.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CAVALIERS G Spencer Dinwiddie Ricky Rubio G Bradley Beal Darius Garland F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Dean Wade F Kyle Kuzma Evan Mobley C Daniel Gafford Jarrett Allen

WIZARDS: Davis Bertans (left ankle sprain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

CAVALIERS: Kevin Love (health and safety protocols – out), Lauri Markkanen (health and safety protocols – out), Isaac Okoro (left hamstring strain – questionable), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out)

Wizards, Cavs off to hot starts

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, the Wizards and Cavaliers are beginning to turn heads nationally. Washington came into the season off a coaching change and a significantly revamped roster while Cleveland tied for the third-worst record in the NBA last season. Three weeks into the season, the teams have combined to start 14-7 (.667), rank fourth and fifth in the Eastern Conference and are each riding multi-game winning streaks. Washington has played almost exclusively against the Eastern Conference with it’s only West matchup being a blowout win over the Grizzlies on Friday night and is a dominant 5-1 at home this season. It marks the fourth time in team history the Wizards have won seven of their first 10 games of a season. Cleveland, winner of four-consecutive games, ranks 11th in the NBA in offensive rating (108.2) and 12th in net rating (1.8).

Coming off consecutive seasons in which he averaged over 30.0 points per game, Bradley Beal’s scoring output looks a little different through his first nine games of the 2021-22 season. Beal, as well as teammates and staff, have stated since the start of training camp that one of the team’s primary goals this season was putting together a more balanced offense less dependent on Beal’s elite-level scoring. In his first six games of the season, Beal’s usage rate was 35.1%, higher than any season of his career, even more than his last two seasons that ranked top five in the league. But over the last three games, it’s dipped to 30.7 – and his efficiency has spiked. In those games, Beal is shooting 55.8% from the field on just 17.3 shots per game. In addition to scoring performances of 25 and 30 points in that time, he’s made an impact as a facilitator as well, recording at least seven assists in each of the last three games.On Wednesday, Cleveland will be playing its first game this season without point guard Collin Sexton. The Cavaliers announced Monday that Sexton had suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during the team’s win over the Knicks. Sexton had started every game this season and averaged 16.8 points per game on 44.8% from the field. Ricky Rubio, the likely fill-in for Sexton, totaled 37 points and 10 assists with Sexton sidelined for most of the game in New York.

Stealing the show for Cleveland so far this season has been rookie big Evan Mobley, who was drafted third overall in this summer’s draft and wasted no time making a name for himself. Mobley is averaged 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and has recorded a blocked shot in nine of his 11 games so far. The versatile big is coming off his best game of the season, totaling 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Cleveland’s win over New York.

“He’s talented,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday. “His length, athleticism. He can do a little bit of everything. It poses some problems for defenses. He can play off the bounce. He can shoot it. Obviously he can get to the rim.”

