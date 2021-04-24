Preview: Wizards bring seven-game winning streak back to D.C., host Cavs on Sunday

The Wizards begin a three-game homestand on Sunday night, hosting the Cavaliers at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington enters the matchup having won seven games in a row and nine of the last 10, including a 20-point win over the Thunder on Friday. Cleveland is coming off a six-point loss to Charlotte and is 2-6 in its last eight games.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, C – Alex Len

Cavaliers: G – Collin Sexton, G – Darius Garland, F – Isaac Okoro, F – Kevin Love, C – Jarrett Allen

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Deni Avdija (right ankle fracture – out), (Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Rui Hachimura (left knee soreness – out)

Cavaliers: TBA

STORYLINES

Neto getting it done on both ends

With Rui Hachimura out of the lineup with left knee soreness, the Wizards have pivoted back to the three-guard lineup they leaned on earlier in the season. Raul Neto, starting alongside Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, has played some of his best basketball of the season in his starting role. Neto has scored 15-plus points in each of the last two games and is averaging 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three. He’s gotten it done on each end of the court, drawing praise from coaches and teammates for his tenacious defense and recorded a plus-minus of plus-11 or better in each of the last three games.

“I think Neto’s been playing hard all year,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after Friday’s win over the Thunder. “He’s just a winning basketball player, he (does) so many things that the stat sheet doesn’t actually tell you the impact he has. He just plays with a pure heart. He plays hard. You can see he enjoys the competition.”

“(I focused on) earning my spot, not stepping on anyone’s foot, but just being competitive and doing everything to help the team and I think Coach saw that in me,” Neto said. “He’s giving me the time. Honestly, I did not expect to be playing that much, but I am and I’m going to try to stay healthy and keep improving and helping the team.”

Wizards’ strong second half defense

The Wizards are coming off a win over the Thunder fueled by a suffocating defensive performance in the second half. After giving up 68 points on 24-45 (.533) from the field in the first half, Washington allowed just 41 points on 15-48 (.312) from the field after halftime.

“We came out (in the second half) with an urgency,” Brooks said. “(The Thunder) hadn’t won a game in a while, they’re going to want to win…We knew we had to play with more urgency and commitment and focus – and it had to be on the defensive end.”

Strong defensive performances in the second half are becoming a trend for the Wizards. In their previous game, the Wizards allowed just 21 points in the fourth quarter as they came back against the Warriors. Over their last five games, their opponents are shooting 48.0% from the field in the first half, which ranks 17th in the league. In the second half of those five games, however, Washington ranks first in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage, allowing just 36.4%.

Cavs led by backcourt duo

The Cavaliers enter Sunday’s matchup on a slide, winning only two of their last eight games, but provide opposing defenses plenty to prepare for. Their young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland has carried the load in April. Both are averaging over 34.0 minutes per game, 20.0 points per game and shooting at least 50.0% from the field. Garland, who is averaging 20.8 points per game in that time, handles most of the playmaking, averaging 7.6 assists per game. Sexton is averaging 26.6 points per game this month, good for eighth in the NBA among guards in that time. In their last game, a 108-102 loss to the Hornets, Garland and Sexton combined to score 55 points on 23-39 (.589) shooting.