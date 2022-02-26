Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Saturday night in Cleveland

Posted: Feb 26, 2022

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Friday night in D.C., the Wizards are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. in Cleveland. While the Wizards look to avoid back-to-back losses to open the second half of the season, the Cavaliers aim to snap a three-game losing streak.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS CAVALIERS
G Raul Neto Brandon Goodwin
G Corey Kispert Isaac Okoro
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Lauri Markkanen
F Kyle Kuzma Evan Mobley
C Daniel Gafford Jarrett Allen
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS CAVALIERS
PPG Kuzma (16.7) Garland (20.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.8) Allen (11.0)
APG Kuzma (3.2) Garland (8.0)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)

CAVALIERS:
Darius Garland (low back soreness—out)
Caris LeVert (right foot sprain—out)
Rajon Rondo (right great toe sprain – out)
Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

CAVALIERS:
103-106 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
116-124 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
93-103 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
120-113 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)
105-92 (W) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

