Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Saturday night in Cleveland
WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
Coming off a double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Friday night in D.C., the Wizards are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. in Cleveland. While the Wizards look to avoid back-to-back losses to open the second half of the season, the Cavaliers aim to snap a three-game losing streak.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|CAVALIERS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Brandon Goodwin
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Isaac Okoro
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Lauri Markkanen
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Jarrett Allen
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|CAVALIERS
|PPG
|Kuzma (16.7)
|Garland (20.3)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Allen (11.0)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.2)
|Garland (8.0)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)
CAVALIERS:
Darius Garland (low back soreness—out)
Caris LeVert (right foot sprain—out)
Rajon Rondo (right great toe sprain – out)
Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
CAVALIERS:
103-106 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
116-124 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
93-103 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
120-113 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)
105-92 (W) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: