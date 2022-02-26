Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Saturday night in Cleveland

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Friday night in D.C., the Wizards are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. in Cleveland. While the Wizards look to avoid back-to-back losses to open the second half of the season, the Cavaliers aim to snap a three-game losing streak.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS CAVALIERS G Raul Neto Brandon Goodwin G Corey Kispert Isaac Okoro F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Lauri Markkanen F Kyle Kuzma Evan Mobley C Daniel Gafford Jarrett Allen

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS CAVALIERS PPG Kuzma (16.7) Garland (20.3) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Allen (11.0) APG Kuzma (3.2) Garland (8.0)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)



CAVALIERS:

Darius Garland (low back soreness—out)

Caris LeVert (right foot sprain—out)

Rajon Rondo (right great toe sprain – out)

Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)

108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)

103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)



CAVALIERS:

103-106 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)

116-124 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

93-103 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

120-113 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)

105-92 (W) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

