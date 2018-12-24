Wizards can't keep up with Pacers in Indy, fall 105-89

With Christmas right around the corner, the Wizards’ schedule did them no favors before they break for two days around the holiday. After a taxing 3OT win over the Suns in D.C. on Saturday night, Sunday’s 5 p.m. start in Indianapolis against a tough opponent in the Pacers made for a tough obstacle to overcome. While Washington was able to fight and stay close early in the game, Indiana proved to be too much as the weary Wizards fell, 105-89.

Seven Pacers reached double figures on the night, led by Myles Turner (18 points, 17 rebounds), Domantas Sabonis (15 points, 10 rebounds), and Bojan Bogdanovic (14 points). DMV native Victor Oladipo was in the lineup for the Pacers for this Wizards visit, but only scored 10 points.

The Wizards got good shots within the offense early and only trailed by two after the first quarter, but their heavy legs from playing three overtimes less than 24 hours prior showed on the night. They shot just 36.8% from the field and 25.7% from 3-point range. Markieff Morris led the charge for Washington with 16 points, while Thomas Bryant added 11. John Wall returned to the lineup after missing Saturday with an illness, but only scored seven points in 27 minutes. And while Bradley Beal was magnificent against the Suns and posted his first career triple-double, his 50+ minutes from the night before seemed to catch up as he tallied just seven points himself.

Washington put together some small rallies before the halftime buzzer to stay in the game and trail by only seven at the break, but the third quarter was all Indiana. A big 20-4 run in the frame marked the critical break in the game for the Pacers, who led by 20 entering the fourth and rode a comfortable double-digit lead across the finish line.

Turnovers were costly early and often for the Wizards, and they caught up to them in the second half. Indiana scored 23 points off of Washington’s 18 miscues Sunday, but also took care of critical areas to cruise to victory. The Pacers outrebounded the Wizards 44-32 (including 12 offensive rebounds) Sunday and outscored Washington by 16 points in the paint.

Next, the Wizards will get a two-day break for the holidays with both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off before heading back on the road to Detroit on Wednesday night. Tipoff against the Pistons is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. ET.