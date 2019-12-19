Wizards fall to Bulls in OT, 110-109

The Wizards (8-18) were defeated 110-109 in overtime by the Bulls (11-19) Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Davis Bertans, starting in place of Rui Hachimura (groin), scored a team-high 26 points, recording his third game this season hitting at least seven 3-pointers.

The Wizards led by 18 with 8:21 left in the fourth quarter, but a 21-3 run by Chicago brought the Bulls back into the picture. With the game tied 96-96, a Bradley Beal step-back jumper gave the Wizards a two-point lead with 0.5 seconds left in regulation. On the ensuing possession, Zach LaVine drew a foul on an inbound alley-oop attempt and hit both free throws, sending the game to overtime. Former Wizard Tomas Satoransky hit a pair of clutch threes in extra time, leading the Bulls to a one-point win.

Bertans scored 20-plus points for the 10th time this season and has now hit at least three 3-pointers in eight of the last nine games. His best run came late in the second quarter in a span of just over a minute, hitting three straight 3-pointers, including one from 34 feet out with his feet just off the center court logo.

Beal’s clutch shot at the end of regulation came at the end of what had been cold shooting night. Beal finished with 22 points on 4-19 (.210) from the field, but hit 13 of his 14 free throw attempts.

The Wizards continue to fight a recent rush of injuries, playing tonight without Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Jordan McRae, C.J. Miles, Moritz Wagner and John Wall.

Playing shorthanded, the Wizards turned to a new face to fill some of the missing frontcourt minutes. Anzejs Pasecniks, who joined the Wizards on a two-way contract Wednesday, made his NBA debut, scoring nine points, grabbing eight rebounds and recording a plus-15 rating in just over 27 minutes of action. His presence came in handy as the Wizards battled foul trouble early on as Pasecniks, Isaac Bonga and Ian Mahinmi each went into halftime with three fouls.

Next up, Washington plays a Friday-Saturday back-to-back in Toronto and Philadelphia to begin a four-game stretch away from home. The Wizards return to Capital One Arena on Saturday, December 28, hosting the New York Knicks at 8:00 P.M.