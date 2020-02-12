Beal, Hachimura lead Wizards to 126-114 win over Bulls

Led by 30 points and seven assists from Bradley Beal, the Wizards (19-33) topped the Bulls (19-36) 126-114 Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. With the win, Washington closes its six-game homestand with a record of 4-2.

Beal has now scored 25-plus points in 11 consecutive games. Only James Harden (19) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (13) have recorded longer such streaks this season. Over his last 10 games, Beal is averaging 35.6 points per game.

“We got a few stops down the stretch,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “We were able to share the ball in the fourth quarter. Timely shots, Brad [Beal] made a timely three. We had a few mess-ups early in the fourth but the guys came back in…We made a good [push] in the game, made our free throws. It's good to get a win.”

The Wizards dominated the first quarter, shooting 57.7% from the field, scoring 36 points and leading by as many as 13. Washington raced out to a nine-point lead just four minutes into the game – and that was before the Davis Bertans, Shabazz Napier and Jerome Robinson checked in and shot a combined 4-6 (.667) from 3-point range. The bench trio was among eight Wizards to scored in the first quarter. The Bulls, on the other hand, shot just 1-7 (.143) from deep in the first 12 minutes and trailed 36-26 after one.

Fortunes flipped in the second quarter. After Napier scored seven points in the first 2:39 of the second quarter to stretch the Wizards’ lead to 17, the Bulls made their counterpunch. Chicago went on a 22-8 run, capped by a 3-pointer from former Wizard Tomas Satoransky, to cut the lead to three. Beal and Hachimura then scored nine consecutive points to build Washington’s lead back to double digits before the Bulls again whittled it down to three.

Hachimura finished the game with 20 points – his sixth games this season score 20-plus – to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

In the third, the Wizards shot just 1-8 (.125) from deep, but overcame their shooting drought with defense. Washington forced nine turnovers, allowing only 20 points on 17 field goal attempts from Chicago in the third quarter. Ian Mahinmi, who scored only three points in the first half, scored 12 in the third quarter, shooting 6-7 (.857) from the field. Mahinmi dunked on consecutive possessions with four minutes left in the third, giving the Wizards a 20-point advantage.

LaVine went off for 19 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 7-9 (.777) from the field and 5-5 (1.000) from deep to cut the Wizards’ sizeable lead down to six before Beal and Ish Smith hit threes on consecutive possessions to end the run and seal the Wizards’ win.

With the win, the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak to the Bulls.

“We still have one more game before the All-Star break and we have to focus on it,” Brooks said. “This is the game a lot of teams are all over the map. Tonight's games and tomorrow night's games and even Thursday's games. We want to be able to say to ourselves that we're going to be locked in mentally and we're going to be sharp and focused.”

Tomorrow night, the Wizards close out the unofficial first half of the season against the Knicks (17-37), with tip set for 7:30 P.M. at Madison Square Garden. Washington and New York split the first two games of the season series in December.