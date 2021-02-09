Recap: Wizards win 105-100 over Bulls behind Beal's 35

FINAL: Wizards 105 | Bulls 100

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (35), Rui Hachimura (19), Alex Len (13)

Bulls: Zach LaVine (35), Thaddeus Young (14), Denzel Valentine (11)

SUMMARY

The Wizards topped the Bulls 105-100 on Monday night in Chicago in the final outing of a four-game road trip. Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine each scored 35 points to lead their respective teams.

In a back-and-forth first quarter that featured four lead changes and six ties, Beal led way for Washington, totaling nine points and four assists. The Bulls closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run and led by three heading into the second. The Wizards soon answered with a run of their own, taking a 39-31 lead on a 9-0 run just a few minutes into the second quarter. LaVine scored six straight points for the Bulls to help cut a 10-point Wizards lead down to five, but Washington took advantage of poor Chicago shooting down the stretch of the second quarter and led 58-48 heading into halftime. As a team, the Wizards assisted on 16 of 22 made field goals in the first half.

After shooting 2-14 (.142) from 3-point range in the first half, Chicago got hot from deep in the third quarter, shooting 6-8 (.750) from deep, including 2-2 (1.000) from LaVine. The Bulls rode their hot shooting to a 20-9 run out of halftime, pulling within one point with 7:16 to go in a third quarter dominated by foul trouble on both sides. Chicago’s Daniel Gafford committed his fifth foul just 20 seconds before Alex Len committed his fourth. Two minutes later, Beal committed his fourth on a LaVine floater that cut the Wizards’ lead to one. After the Bulls lost a challenge of a foul on a Beal 3-pointer, the Wizards were granted three free throws and the ball. Washington turned that opportunity into a pivotal six-point possession, with Beal hitting all three free throws and Rui Hachimura following up with a 3-pointer of his own, giving the Wizards a 75-68 lead with 6:58 left in the third. Hachimura played all 12 minutes of the third, scoring eight points on 3-4 (.750) from the field. In the fourth, the Wizards led by as many as nine before the Bulls cut the margin to one on a floater by Coby White with 29 seconds remaining. After Beal hit one of two free throws on the other end, the Bulls had a chance to tie with game on a last-second shot, but Len came up big with a contest of LaVine at the rim, securing the Wizards’ win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal does it all, scores 30-plus for the 14th time this season

Beal entered Monday’s game averaging 28.5 points per game against Chicago this season, scoring 28 and 29 points in their previous two matchups. For most players, that would be excellent, but for Beal, it’s nearly six points below his season average. On Monday, Beal was unstoppable from the opening tip. He carried the team in the early going, scoring or assisting on the Wizards’ first 11 points and 18 of their first 24. Beal got to the free throw line all night, finishing 14-15 (.933), including 6-6 (1.000) in the third quarter. His best work came down the stretch, scoring 11 points in the final 7:57, including the game-sealing free throws to lead the Wizards to a win.

Beal finished with 35 points on 10-24 (.416) shooting to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. His seven dimes were the most he recorded in a game since January 11 and helped lead the Wizards to their most team assists in the last four games. Beal now has 30-plus points in 11 of his last 13 games and leads the league with 14 30-point games this season.

Avdija and Bertans effective in shuffled lineup

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks announced pregame that he was making one of the most notable lineup changes of the season so far, moving Davis Bertans into the starting three-spot and bringing rookie Deni Avdija off the bench. Brooks cited the need to break Bertans out of a shooting slump and the desire to get Avidja some different looks as he continues to progress through his rookie season. Bertans wasted no time backing up Brooks’ decision, shooting 4-8 (.500) from 3-point range in the first half and has now hit multiple 3-pointers in each of his last six games. Avdija struggled from the field, but made an impact in other ways, setting a new season high in rebounds (10) and tying his season high in steals (3). Avdija with a plus-15 rating in 28 minutes on the court.

“I like the fact that (Avdija) competed,” Brooks said postgame. “He was guarding a very tough guard. (LaVine) is going to be right there with all the All-Star decisions that coaches are going to have to make if he doesn’t get voted in. He’s right there. He was battling with them. His offense is going to come. He’s a good shooter…I just like that fact that he just stayed with it…(He) gave us a chance to win this game with his toughness.”

Hachimura celebrates birthday with first double-double of the season

On his 23rd birthday, Rui Hachimura played one of his best games of the year, finishing with 19 points on 7-13 (.538) shooting and 10 rebounds – his first double-double this season. He scored nine of his 19 points in the second quarter. Hachimura has scored in double-figures in four of his last five games.

NEXT UP: Raptors at Wizards / Wednesday, February 10 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

