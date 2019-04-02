Wizards host Bulls on Wednesday

Coming off an impressive road win in Denver, the Wizards return home to face the Bulls on Wednesday. The Wizards have four games remaining, with three of them coming at Capital One Arena. In what will be the fourth and final matchup of the season between these teams, the Wizards will look to tie the season series.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Bobby Portis, C – Thomas Bryant

Bulls: G – Ryan Arcidiacono, G – Brandon Sampson, F – Shaquille Harrison, F – Wayne Selden Jr., C – Robin Lopez

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Trevor Ariza (left groin strain – out), Devin Robinson (left hip strain – out)

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery – out), Chandler Hutchison (right toe injury – out), Zach LaVine (right thigh contusion and right patellar tendonitis – out), Lauri Markkanen (medical assessment – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right shoulder strain – out), Shaquille Harrison (left shoulder strain – probable), Denzel Valentine (left ankle surgery – out), Kris Dunn (mid back strain – doubtful)

Storylines

Brown Jr.’s encore

After a career night in Denver, Troy Brown Jr. will look to build off of his career-high 24-point performance on Sunday night. The rookie made 9-of-16 field goals, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed seven rebounds, held his matchups to only 3-of-21 shooting, and only gave up nine points on 83 possessions. Brown Jr. anchored the Wizards on both ends of the court, and Bradley Beal and Jabari Parker were very complimentary of the rookie’s performance. Brown Jr. will have another opportunity on Wednesday against a young Bulls team. As his confidence continues to grow, look for Brown Jr. to continue to build off of a strong road trip.

Injury-riddled and resting Bulls

The Bulls come into D.C. with several players either injured or being rested the rest of the season. With Chicago well out of the playoff picture, the team has decided to shut down much of its young nucleus. Last time these two teams met in an overtime win by the Bulls, Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen all started alongside Shaquille Harrison and Robin Lopez. Since then, Dunn, LaVine, and Markkanen have essentially been shut down, with rookie Brandon Sampson, Villanova hero Ryan Arcidiacono, and veteran Wayne Selden Jr. joining Harrison and Lopez in the starting lineup. The healthy and non-rested Bulls rotation has unsurprisingly struggled, with Chicago losing all five games since that overtime win over Washington. Overall, the Bulls have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

Final Four

Wednesday marks the 79th game of the season for the Wizards, and their first home game since March 23. After a four-game road trip out West, the Wizards will only play one more game on the road. As aforementioned about Troy Brown Jr., the rest of the way is about development and staying competitive. After facing the Bulls, the Wizards will play two playoff teams in the Spurs and Celtics at home and ply on the road at the Knicks.