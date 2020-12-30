Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Thursday vs. Chicago

On Thursday evening, the Wizards (0-4) host the Bulls (1-3) at 5:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the teams’ second consecutive meeting. Chicago defeated Washington 115-107 on Tuesday night, despite 29 points from Bradley Beal and a third straight triple-double from Russell Westbrook.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 5:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Bulls: G – Coby White, G – Zach LaVine, F – Patrick Williams, F – Lauri Markkanen, C – Wendell Carter Jr.

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: N/A

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (lower left leg contusion – questionable)

STORYLINES

Hachimura set to make regular season debut

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks announced after practice on Wednesday that Rui Hachimura, who missed the first four games of the season with conjunctivitis, would see his first action of the season Thursday against the Bulls. While the Wizards sophomore was expected to miss up to three weeks, Brooks said Hachimura progressed quickly and is ready to return to action. Hachimura is expected to play about 20 minutes against Chicago.

“He’s responded well and we’re glad,” Brooks said. “I was anticipating maybe another week or so. But it’s great to have him back. We wouldn’t put him out there if we knew he wasn’t ready. He’s been really, really ramping it up the last five days, maybe even six. (Tuesday), I thought he had a great workout. (Wednesday) was a little lighter because we have some back-to-backs coming up, but it’s great to have him back. I love coaching him. He hasn’t played with Russell (Westbrook) yet and that’s going to give (us) another important piece in the toolbox. What Rui brings; he brings that really consistent play. He’s a shot-maker. He can guard multiple offensive players. On the defensive end, we can have better success on some of our switches. And he’s also strong enough to battle some of the bigger players in the league.”

Wizards getting it done on the boards

Despite the slow start to the season, there are a few undeniable silver linings and clear signs of improvement from the 2019-20 season. One of the most glaring is the Wizards’ rebounding performance. Last year, Washington ranked 30th in overall rebounding percentage (47.8) and 27th in defensive rebounding percentage (71.2). Through four games of the 2020-21 season, the team has seen growth in both categories. They’ve climbed 10 spots in overall rebounding percentage (49.3) and rank top-10 in defensive rebounding percentage (76.1).

The most obvious change impacting the team’s rebounding is the addition of Russell Westbrook. Long regarded as the best rebounding guard of the generation, Westbrook is averaging 13.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league and is 7.9 more boards per game than the next-closest Wizard, Thomas Bryant. The Wizards have won the rebounding battle in each of their last two games, including by 10 on Tuesday night against the Bulls.

Looking for consistency from 3-point range

After shooting 48.1% from 3-point range in their season opener against Philadelphia, the Wizards have been unable to make much happen from beyond the arc since. In game number two, Washington shot 35.1%, but hit just 4-18 (.222) from deep in the second half. In their last two games, the Wizards have shot a combined 18-69 (.261) from three.

There are bright spots from deep for the Wizards. Davis Bertans has seen his workload increase over the last couple games and seems to be finding his stride from three. Tuesday against the Bulls, Bertans was 3-9 (.333) from 3-point range, including a four-point play and fouls on two other attempts from three. Rookie Deni Avdija has been a pleasant shooting surprise, also coming off a three 3-pointer game against the Bulls, and is now shooting 53.8% on 3.3 threes per game.

On the other end, the Wizards have struggled to contain their opponents from beyond the arc. After holding the Sixers to just 28.6% from deep on opening night, Washington’s opponents have increased their 3-point percentage in every game, peaking with Chicago’s 15-36 (.417) performance on Tuesday.