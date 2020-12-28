Preview: Wizards look to end slide Tuesday against Bulls

The Wizards (0-3) host the Bulls (0-3) on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the third outing of a four-game homestand. Washington is coming off back-to-back losses to Orlando while Chicago is looking to rebound from a one-point loss to the Warriors.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Deni Avdija, C – Thomas Bryant

Bulls: G – Coby White, G – Zach LaVine, F – Patrick Williams, F – Lauri Markkanen, C – Wendell Carter Jr.

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Bilateral Eye; Bi-lateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis – out)

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (lower left leg contusion – questionable), Thaddeus Young (lower left leg infection – questionable)

STORYLINES

Wizards, Bulls each looking for win #1

The opening week of the season was unfriendly to both the Wizards and the Bulls. Washington dropped an opening-night matchup with the Sixers before back-to-back losses to the Magic. Chicago lost its first two games of the season by an average of 19.5 points before Sunday’s 129-128 defeat at the hands of Golden State. Scott Brooks emphasized that the team is unhappy with the start, but that the slow start won’t define the season.

“We’re not where we wanted to be,” Brooks said after Sunday’s loss. “We’ll take ownership of it, myself included, I need to do a better job. We all do. If it were a three-game season, we didn’t have a very good year. But we still have 69 games left. We’ve got to keep fighting. We’ve got to get the first win before we worry about anything else. We’ve always been resilient. We’ve always had a competitive spirit and that hasn’t changed. We’ve been in every game so far, we just have to push through, fight through and close out the game.”

Sometimes the hardest win to get is the most challenging – and on Tuesday, the Wizards will have to beat out a team facing the same challenge.

Wizards won’t make excuses about fourth quarter performances

As Brooks noted, the Wizards have been in every game so far this season. Against the Sixers, the Wizards led by 10 to start the fourth quarter. In game one against the Magic, the Wizards led by three in the fourth. And on Sunday, Washington led by as many as 17 in the final frame. The Wizards have plenty of silver linings and reasons for optimism, but also know that none of them matter all that much unless they find a way to close out strong performances in quarters 1-3.

“We’re not into excuses,” Brooks said Sunday. “I do know this: we’re playing extremely hard to stay in every game. I think that’s part of being a good team. You have to be able to dig down and be mentally and physically ready to play the entire game. I think we have been.”

The Wizards have been without sophomore starter Rui Hachimura in all three games, have had sharpshooter Davis Bertans on a minutes limit and played without former MVP Russell Westbrook on Sunday. Getting back to full strength and finding a way to carry their early game performances into the fourth quarter will go a long way toward painting a clearer picture of the team’s potential this season.

Stopping the Bulls starts with LaVine

The Bulls enter Tuesday’s matchup in D.C. ranked 29th in net rating (-13.2), but are coming off a game against the Warriors that far exceeded their output in their first two games of the season. Against Golden State, four Chicago starters – Coby White, Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen – each score 20-plus points, led by LaVine’s 33.

The Bulls offense runs through LaVine, who is averaging 25.5 points on 20.0 shots per game this season while no other Bull is averaging more than 12.0 attempts per game. The Wizards wings who draw the defensive assignment against LaVine will have their hands full. In four games against Washington last season, LaVine averaged 31.8 points per game and hit six-plus 3-pointers in three of those games.