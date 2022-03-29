Preview: Wizards host Bulls Tuesday looking for third-straight win
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards continue a four-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Bulls at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. A victory over Chicago would extend Washington’s winning streak to three games, coming of wins over the Pistons and Warriors. The Bulls come into tonight’s matchup having lost 11 of their last 15 games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|BULLS
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|Ayo Dosunmu
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Alex Caruso
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Zach LaVine
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|DeMar DeRozan
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Nikola Vucevic
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|BULLS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|DeRozan (27.5)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Vucevic (11.3)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|DeRozan (5.0)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
BULLS:
Lonzo Ball (left knee meniscus tear – out)
Alex Caruso (left low back contusion – probable)
Zach LaVine (left knee injury management – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)
102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
BULLS:
104-109 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
98-94 (W) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
109-126 (L) at NOP (BOX SCORE)
98-126 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
113-99 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
