Preview: Wizards host Bulls Tuesday looking for third-straight win

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards continue a four-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Bulls at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. A victory over Chicago would extend Washington’s winning streak to three games, coming of wins over the Pistons and Warriors. The Bulls come into tonight’s matchup having lost 11 of their last 15 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS BULLS G Tomas Satoransky Ayo Dosunmu G Corey Kispert Alex Caruso F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Zach LaVine F Rui Hachimura DeMar DeRozan C Kristaps Porzingis Nikola Vucevic

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS BULLS PPG Kuzma (17.1) DeRozan (27.5) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Vucevic (11.3) APG Kuzma (3.5) DeRozan (5.0)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



BULLS:

Lonzo Ball (left knee meniscus tear – out)

Alex Caruso (left low back contusion – probable)

Zach LaVine (left knee injury management – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)

102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)



BULLS:

104-109 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

98-94 (W) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

109-126 (L) at NOP (BOX SCORE)

98-126 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

113-99 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

