Preview: Wizards wrap road trip Monday in Chicago

In the second game of a road-road back-to-back, the Wizards will take on the Bulls on Monday at 8:00 P.M. in Chicago. Washington is coming off a loss on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte while the Bulls look to stay hot, coming off a 26-point win over the Magic on Saturday.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks announced pregame that Raul Neto would start in place Russell Westbrook (rest), but would likely only play around 18-20 minute as he continues to work back from a groin injury. Davis Bertans will make his first start of the season with Deni Avdija coming off the bench.

GAME INFO

United Center | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Davis Bertans, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Bulls: G – Coby White, G – Zach LaVine, F – Denzel Valentine, F – Patrick Williams, C – Daniel Gafford

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Russell Westbrook (rest – out)

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. (right quadricep contusion – out), Lauri Markkanen (right acromioclavicular sprain – out), Otto Porter Jr. (low back spasms – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards will face Bulls without Westbrook

Russell Westbrook will once again sit on Monday night as the Wizards take on the Bulls as part of a season-long rest plan designed to maximize the former MVP’s performance over the course of the entire year. While Wizards head coach Scott Brooks floated the possibility of Westbrook playing in his first back-to-back of the season based on a slightly longer window of time between games, the team ultimately decided to prioritize Westbrook’s long-term maintenance.

“We’re not going to put him out there if he’s not ready to come back and bounce back from a game,” Brooks said after Sunday’s game against Charlotte.

As they have in previous games without Westbrook, the Wizards will turn to Raul Neto in the starting lineup with Ish Smith coming off the bench.

Wizards look to bounce back on the boards

The Wizards are coming off a poor rebounding performance Sunday afternoon against the Hornets and will need to improve on the glass if they want a better result against Chicago. Washington grabbed a season-high 59 rebounds in Charlotte, but allowed 68 boards to the Hornets – the most a team has recorded in single game this season. Improvement against the Bulls, however, will be no small task. Chicago ranks top-10 in the league in total rebounding percentage (50.8), defensive rebounding percentage (74.7) and is tied for third in opponent second chance points at 11.3 per game.

LaVine carrying an injured Bulls team

The Bulls are coming off a win over the Magic in which Zach LaVine scored a game-high 39 points on 16-25 (.640) from the field, 5-6 (.833) three and added seven rebounds and four assists. LaVine leading the way for Chicago is nothing new – he’s averaging a team-high 27.0 points per game this season. But he’s had to take it to another level in recent games with the Bulls battling an injury bug. Chicago center Wendell Carter Jr. has been out since mid-January with a quad contusion, former Wizard Otto Porter Jr. has missed the last three games with low back spasms and forward Lauri Markkanen will miss 2-4 weeks with a right shoulder injury, the team announced on Monday afternoon. In the last three games, LaVine is averaging 29.7 points per game on 52.2% from the field, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Given his recent success and the success he’s had against the Wizards as of late – 29.6 points per game in his last five games – LaVine will be a major point of emphasis for the Washington defense heading into Monday’s game.