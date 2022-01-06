Preview: Wizards, Bulls meet Friday night in Chicago

Posted: Jan 06, 2022

WHERE: United Center
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

On Friday night, the Wizards take on the Bulls at 8 p.m. in Chicago, less than a week after the two teams met in one of the most memorable games of the season. Washington will look for retribution after Chicago took the last matchup on buzzer-beating 3-pointer from DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls enter on three days of rest and have won eight games while the Wizards look to bounce back from another last-second loss Wednesday night against Houston.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS BULLS
G Spencer Dinwiddie Lonzo Ball
G Bradley Beal Zach LaVine
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Derrick Jones Jr.
F Kyle Kuzma DeMar DeRozan
C Daniel Gafford Nikola Vucevic
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS BULLS
PPG Beal (24.1) DeRozan (26.9)
RPG Kuzma (8.3) Vucevic (11.6)
APG Beal (6.4) Vucevic (11.6)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain – doubtful)
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – questionable)
Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)
Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols – out)

BULLS :
Alex Caruso ((health and safety protocols – out)
Tyler Cook (left ankle sprain – out)
Javonte Green (right adductor strain – out)
Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

BULLS:
102-98 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
120-119 (W) at WAS (BOX SCORE)
108-106 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)
131-117 (W) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)
130-118 (W) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

