Preview: Wizards, Bulls meet Friday night in Chicago

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

On Friday night, the Wizards take on the Bulls at 8 p.m. in Chicago, less than a week after the two teams met in one of the most memorable games of the season. Washington will look for retribution after Chicago took the last matchup on buzzer-beating 3-pointer from DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls enter on three days of rest and have won eight games while the Wizards look to bounce back from another last-second loss Wednesday night against Houston.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS BULLS G Spencer Dinwiddie Lonzo Ball G Bradley Beal Zach LaVine F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Derrick Jones Jr. F Kyle Kuzma DeMar DeRozan C Daniel Gafford Nikola Vucevic

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS BULLS PPG Beal (24.1) DeRozan (26.9) RPG Kuzma (8.3) Vucevic (11.6) APG Beal (6.4) Vucevic (11.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain – doubtful)

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – questionable)

Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)

Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols – out)



BULLS :

Alex Caruso ((health and safety protocols – out)

Tyler Cook (left ankle sprain – out)

Javonte Green (right adductor strain – out)

Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)



BULLS:

102-98 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

120-119 (W) at WAS (BOX SCORE)

108-106 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)

131-117 (W) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)

130-118 (W) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.