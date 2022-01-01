Preview: Wizards look for second-straight win Saturday vs. Bulls

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a 17-point win on Thursday night, the Wizards continued their four-game homestand on Saturday night, hosting the Bulls at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal, who made his return to the lineup on Thursday after missing three games in health and safety protocols, is averaging 30.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in his last four games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS BULLS G Bradley Beal Coby White G Corey Kispert Zach LaVine F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Javonte Green F Kyle Kuzma DeMar DeRozan C Daniel Gafford Nikola Vucevic

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS BULLS PPG Beal (23.5) DeRozan (26.8) RPG Kuzma (8.0) Vucevic (11.2) APG Beal (6.0) Ball (5.0)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness – out)

Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)

Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)

Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)

Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)

Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)



BULLS :

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

110-93 (L) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)



BULLS:

108-106 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)

131-117 (W) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)

130-118 (W) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

113-105 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

133-118 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

