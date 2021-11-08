Recap: Beal scores 30 to lead Wizards to 101-94 win over Bucks

FINAL: WIZARDS 101 | BUCKS 94

BOX SCORE | PHOTOS

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (30), Kyle Kuzma (15), Montrezl Harrell (15)

BUCKS: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29), Grayson Allen (19), Jrue Holiday (14)

SUMMARY

Behind a game-high 30 points from Bradley Beal, the Wizards topped the defending-champion Bucks 101-94 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Kyle Kuzma added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The win snaps an eight-game losing streak to Milwaukee and brings the Wizards’ record at Capital One Arena this season to 5-1.

Threes from Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sparked a 12-0 Wizards run to start the game. The Bucks had an answer, however, going on a 15-2 run of their own to a take a one-point lead just four minutes later. From that point until a difficult fadeaway jumper from Raul Neto with 5:43 left in the second quarter, neither team led by more than three points. Milwaukee closed the first half strong and took a 52-49 lead into the break.

Washington dominated the third quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 33-19 behind 17 combined points from Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell. Down by three with 7:45 left in the third, the Wizards went on a 17-4 run to take their first double-digit lead of the night – and went into the fourth quarter minutes later with an 11-point advantage. After Milwaukee worked the lead down to eight, Beal found Harrell for a powerful alley-oop dunk to put Washington back up 10 with about three minutes to go. Milwaukee fought back again, cutting the Washington advantage to 98-94 off back-to-back turnovers from Beal. But with the Wizards up four with less than 30 seconds left, quick-hitting passes from Beal to Deni Avdija led to a clutch, wide-open 3-pointer from Dinwiddie that put Washington up 101-94 and sealed the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal’s big night leads Wizards

Coming off an efficient but low scoring night in the Wizards’ blowout win over Memphis, Beal was dominant for the Wizards on Sunday. His 30 points were evenly distributed throughout the game – 15 in the first half and 15 in the second – and came on 14-22 (.636) from the field and 2-3 (.667) from 3-point range. In his last five games against Milwaukee, the All-NBA guard is averaging 42.2 points per game. Beal played a team-high 37 minutes and added five rebounds and eight assists and has now dished out at least six dimes in five of his last six games.

Wizards satisfied with defensive performance on Giannis

A cold start by the Bucks was buoyed by some hot shooting from Grayson Allen, who knocked down three triples in the first half on his way to a team-high 12 points at halftime. As the game wore on, Giannis Antetokounmpo began to make his presence known. Antetokounmpo finished the night with 29 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, but shot just 5-12 (.417) at the free throw line overall and was minus-six in 39 minutes. Postgame, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. praised Avdija for his defense – and that of the entire team -- against the two-time MVP. As a team, the Bucks shot just 37-94 (.394) from the field and 10-36 (.278) from three. It marked the third time this season the Wizards have held their opponent under 100 points.

Deni makes game-winning plays down the stretch

Avdija’s performance was statistically unremarkable, but one of the most impactful on the team from start to finish. Against a Milwaukee team as good as any in the league at covering lots of ground in small increments of time, rangy, versatile defenders play a crucial role. Avdija answered the call all night long and did his best work down the stretch. With Milwaukee closing in late in the game, Avdija pulled in a contested rebound to set up the possession in which his pass led the Dinwiddie’s game-sealing three. Avdija finished the night with just three points, but added nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks. He finished with a team-best plus-10 rating in 27 minutes.