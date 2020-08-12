Hachimura scores 20, Wizards defeated by Bucks, 126-113

FINAL: Wizards 113 | Bucks 126

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (20), Ish Smith (19), Jerome Robinson (15)

Bucks: Brook Lopez (24), Sterling Brown (23), Frank Mason (19)

SUMMARY

On Tuesday night, Rui Hachimura notched his third 20-point game of the seeding period as the Wizards were defeated 126-113 by the Bucks at VISA Athletic Center in Orlando. Washington will wrap up its time in Orlando and its 2019-20 season on Thursday at Noon against the Boston Celtics.

Both the Wizards and Bucks struggled from the field in the early going. Milwaukee scored just seven points in the first six minutes. Washington missed its first nine field goals before back-to-back threes from Thomas Bryant tied the game at seven. After one quarter, the Wizards and Bucks each shot just 33.3% from the field, but Milwaukee’s slight edge from 3-point range was enough to hold a 24-21 lead. The Bucks opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a double-digit lead on a Pat Connaughton 3-pointer. Jerome Robinson, who made his first start of the seeding period, knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to four, but the Bucks answered again. An 18-6 Milwaukee run gave the Bucks a 16-point lead just minutes before halftime. Rui Hachimura shined in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his 20 points on 4-7 (.571) from the field and 3-4 (.750) from deep. Red-hot shooting from beyond the arc helped the Bucks build a 20-point lead mid-way through the third quarter. Ish Smith and Jerome Robinson combined for 22 points in the second half, but were unable to lead a comeback for the Wizards. As a team, Washington shot 44.2% from the field after halftime, but converted on just 4-14 (.286) from three.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Robinson, Smith excel in shuffled guard rotation

With just two seeding games left on the Wizards’ schedule and opportunity for on-court player evaluation nearing an end, head coach Scott Brooks decide to shake up the starting lineup. Troy Brown Jr. took over as starting point guard, a role he’s played informally for a good portion of the restart, while Jerome Robinson started at the two spot. Ish Smith moved to the bench and Shabazz Napier (sprained right ankle) did not play.

Brown Jr. struggled from the field, scoring just nine points, but maintained the do-it-all approach he brings to the game. The second-year guard-forward grabbed six rebounds, recorded three assists and just one turnover. Smith, returning to a bench role he thrived in during the regular season, totaled 19 points and five assists. Robinson scored 15 points, making it six double-digit scoring performances in seven outings in Orlando. Furthermore, Robinson tallied seven assists, topping a career-high set Sunday against the Thunder.

Giannis ejected in the second quarter

With 8:50 left in the second quarter and the Bucks up 10, defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected after drawing a flagrant-two foul for headbutting Moe Wagner after the whistle. With Milwaukee already playing without key contributors Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews, Antetokounmpo dominated in the early going, scoring 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds in just 10 minutes. With Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks didn’t miss a beat, sustaining a quick Wizards run before taking their lead to 16 before halftime and 22 in the second half.

Bucks win the battle on the boards

Despite missing Antetokounmpo, who ranks third in the NBA with 13.6 rebounds per game, for most of the contest, the Bucks still owned the boards. Milwaukee ranks second in rebounding percentage (52.8%) among the 22 teams participating in the restart and continued to dominate the glass on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo’s nine rebounds led eight Milwaukee players registering at least four boards. In total, the Bucks outrebounded the Wizards 53-44, though Washington won offensive rebounding battle 11-9 and tallied 14 second-chance points to Milwaukee’s 10. Four Wizards players grabbed at least five rebounds, led by eight from Thomas Bryant. Anzejs Pasecniks, who recorded a plus-two rating in 20 minutes of action, grabbed six board to go along with his 10 points – the most he has scored since January 17.

