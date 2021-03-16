Recap: Wizards lose 133-122 to Bucks despite late comeback

FINAL: Wizards 122 | Bucks 133

Wizards: Bradley Beal (37), Russell Westbrook (23), Rui Hachimura (22)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31), Khris Middleton (23), Brook Lopez (22)

The Wizards were defeated by the Bucks 133-122 on Monday night at Capital One Arena in the teams’ second consecutive matchup. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 37 points while Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points and 17 assists, the most assists he’s recorded in a Wizards uniform. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third straight triple-double for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee came out hot in the first quarter, shooting 54.0% from the field, 50.0% from three and 100.0% from the free throw line and led by nine heading into the second. Davis Bertans knocked down a 3-pointer less than a minute into the second quarter to cut the lead to seven, but the Bucks countered with an 8-0 run to take a 15-point lead. Milwaukee led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and went into halftime up 69-55. Beal and Westbrook combined for 22 points to lead the Wizards through two quarters.

The Wizards’ offense came to life in the third quarter, scoring 34 points on 11-18 (.614) from the field, 5-7 (.714) from three and 7-8 (.875) from the free throw line. Still, the Wizards struggled to slow down the Bucks. Milwaukee’s lead peaked at 26 points with 7:18 left in the third before an 18-6 run by Washington cut the lead from 23 to 11. In the fourth quarter, the Wizards managed to make it interesting. Led by 21 fourth quarter points from Beal and Westbrook, the Wizards rode a 16-2 run to pull within five points with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter. The run took less than three minutes off the clock, but Washington’s short burst of momentum could not be sustained. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks quickly built their lead back to double digits down the stretch.

Beal, Bertans return to lineup

After missing the Wizards’ Saturday matchup against the Bucks, Beal and Bertans each returned to the lineup on Monday night. Beal, who sat out Saturday for rest, took a little bit to warm up, but still managed to surpass his league-leading scoring average with 37 points. Beal shot 13-19 (.684) from the field and added six rebounds and five assists. He did his best work in the third quarter, playing all 12 minutes, shooting 4-4 (1.000) from the field, 2-2 (1.000) from 3-point range and 6-6 (1.000) from the free throw line on his way to 16 points. He added another 10 in the fourth, leading the Wizards’ late comeback effort.

Bertans, dealing with right calf tightness, was a game-time decision and wasted no time making an impact. He knocked down his first of three 3-pointers just two minutes after checking in for the first time. He finished with nine points on 3-5 (.600) shooting.

Hachimura puts on second consecutive strong showing

Rui Hachimura, coming off a 29-point, 11-rebound game on Saturday night, picked up right where he left off, scoring early on a reverse layup and finishing with four points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the first quarter. That aggression persisted throughout the game. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and set his career high with four 3-pointers. He tied his season high with 18 field goals attempts and tied his career high with nine 3-point attempts en route to his second consecutive 20-point performance. It marked just the second time in his career he’s scored 20-plus points in consecutive games.

Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Lopez score 20-plus

Antetokounmpo’s second consecutive triple-double – 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists – and a plus-21 rating powered the Bucks from start to finish, but he wasn’t alone. After a relatively quiet showing on Saturday night, Khris Middleton made his presence known for the Bucks on Monday. He finished with 23 points, knocking down three 3-pointers, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Also crossing the 20-point threshold for the Bucks was Brook Lopez, twin brother of Wizards center Robin Lopez, who finished with 22 points on an efficient 8-12 (.667) from the field and four blocked shots.

NEXT UP: Wizards vs. Kings / Wednesday, March 17 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

