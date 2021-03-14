Recap: Wizards lose to Bucks 125-119 despite Westbrook's 40-point triple-double

FINAL: Wizards 119 | Bucks 125

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (42), Rui Hachimura (29), Raul Neto (10), Alex Len (10)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (33), Jrue Holiday (18), Khris Middleton (16)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 125-119 by the Bucks on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, playing in the second game of a back-to-back. Washington went into the game without Bradley Beal (rest) and Davis Bertans (right calf tightness). Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the third player in franchise history to record a 40-point triple-double. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with a triple-double of his own, totaling 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The first quarter featured 10 lead changes, three ties and never saw a lead bigger than five points. Westbrook and Rui Hachimura combined to score 22 points on 7-9 (.777) shooting, but Washington still trailed 36-33 after former Wizard Bobby Portis Jr. knocked down a three at the first quarter buzzer. Raul Neto led the way for Washington in the second quarter, scoring 10 points on 3-3 (1.000) from the field, all of which came from behind the arc. With the game tied at 44 with 6:27 left in the second, the Wizards went on a 16-4 run to take a 12-point lead fueled by three Neto triples in a two-minute span. Milwaukee countered with 10-1 run in the final 1:15 of the half, capped by another Portis Jr. triple with 25 seconds to go in the second quarter to cut Washington’s halftime lead to one.

The Bucks stayed hot to start the third, opening on an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead. Minutes later, Alex Len scored eight consecutive points to lead a 14-4 Wizards run that put Washington back on top 83-80. After an evenly fought third quarter, the Wizards led the Bucks 95-94 heading into the fourth. Westbrook scored 15 points in the final 5:39 of the game to erase an eight-point Milwaukee lead and tie the game with 4:50 remaining. Minutes later, after Westbrook helped eliminate another Milwaukee lead, the Bucks were called for offensive basket interference with 52 seconds remaining, setting up another Westbrook 3-pointer to tie the game at 119 apiece. Khris Middleton knocked down a pair of free throws on the other end, putting the Bucks back up two. After a Wizards turnover, Middleton hit another two free throws, sealing the Bucks’ win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook notches 13th 40-point triple-double of career

With Beal out of the lineup, Westbrook took it upon himself to carry the load for the Wizards and did his best work in the opening and closing minutes of the game. He scored or assisted on Washington’s first 17 points of the game, giving the Wizards an early lead and fueled the team’s late comeback, totaling 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in the fourth quarter. The 42-10-11 performance marked the 13th 40-point triple-double of Westbrook’s career and continues what has been one of his best statistical runs of the season. Westbrook has now scored 20-plus points in six consecutive games and has made multiple 3-pointers in four of the last five games.

Hachimura scores season-high 29 points

Despite drawing Antetokounmpo, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, as his primary defender for much of the night, Hachimura put forth one of the best performances of his career. His 29-point, 11-rebound double-double marked Hachimura’s second double-double of the season and the first time in his career he’s surpassed 20 points and 10 rebounds in the same game. Hachimura shot the ball remarkably well, hitting 11-18 (.611) from the field, 3-5 (.600) from 3-point range and 4-4 (1.000) from the free throw line.

“He came out with an edge,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of Hachimura postgame. “I’m proud of him.”

Giannis sparks Bucks with do-it-all performance

Antetokounmpo led a balanced Milwaukee attack all night. He shot 12-19 (.631) from the field, 2-4 (.500) from 3-point range and 7-8 (.875) from the free throw line. While the two-time reigning Most Valuable Player recorded a 33-point triple-double, the Bucks as a whole had eight players score in double-figures, including all five of their starters. Seven Bucks grabbed at least five rebounds, including Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis, who each grabbed eight-plus.

NEXT UP: Wizards vs. Bucks / Monday, March 15 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT