Bucks use early lead to cruise past Wizards, 131-115

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA so far this season, and they showed why on Saturday night in D.C. Giannis Antetokoumpo’s 37 points and 10 rebounds led the way as Milwaukee’s offensive onslaught overwhelmed the Wizards, 131-115.

Washington fell behind by double-digits early on the night, making for an uphill climb against one of the best teams in the league for the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez (21 points on the night) scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the first to help give Milwaukee a 12-point lead through the first 12 minutes. In the frame, Milwaukee shot 60% from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is a pretty good player," said head coach Scott Brooks. "The way he's playing right now, the 12 free throws that he got in the first half, and he was 12-for-12, 17 for the game. It's hard to stop. His strides are so long. It's tough to stop. He just comes at you, and he's strong. He's improved their strength. He's hard to guard. When he was out of the game, I thought we were pretty good.”

Thomas Bryant scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter, but the Bucks poured in 35 more points before the halftime break, leading by as many as 26 on their way to a 73-50 lead at the halfway mark. Milwaukee shot 19 free throws in the first half, making them all on their way to a perfect 24-for-24 night at the line. The Bucks, who were without point guard Eric Bledsoe (sore achilles) also left a mark from deep Saturday, hitting 10 3-pointers before the half and 17 on the night (43.6%). Washington hit just 10 for the game, missing all six of its attempts in the second quarter.

“Everybody else that [the Bucks] had on the floor could shoot," said Bradley Beal. "So it’s kind of like you’ve got to pick your poison, especially when you have a seven footer that plays like a big guard in [Brook] Lopez. He shoots probably the best three-point percentage on the team. Then you’ve got [Malcolm Brogdon], you’ve got guys that can put the ball on the floor and shoot threes. Made it tougher but we have to be a lot better. We have to be able to do both. It’s a multiple effort game.”

A 16-0 Wizards run in the third cut what had been a 32-point Bucks lead down to 15, the closest Washington would get for the rest of the night. Bradley Beal (24 points) and Jeff Green (20 points) each scored 10 points in the frame as the Wizards refused to quit out of the halftime gate. Still, Khris Middleton (20 points) stopped the bleeding for Milwaukee at the end of the quarter, scoring seven points in the closing 3:40 of the frame (nine total in the third). Antetokounmpo led an 8-0 run to start the fourth that pushed the Bucks’ lead back to 24. Washington again cut it down to 16, but couldn’t rally any further.

Six Bucks reached double-figures Saturday, with Malcolm Brogdon turning in a notable 15 points and nine assists. Otto Porter Jr. returned to the Wizards’ starting lineup after being questionable with sprained toe, scoring 18 points.

Washington will stay home for their next matchup against the Hawks on Monday. Tip-off against Atlanta is set for 7:00 P.M. ET.