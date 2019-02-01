Wizards gear up to take on NBA-leading Bucks

Coming off a win over the Pacers, the Wizards will host the East-leading Bucks on Saturday night. Washington beat Milwaukee on January 11 in D.C., but the Bucks were without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo that night. The Wizards have won six of their last 10 games and 13 of their last 17 at home. On the other side, the Bucks are 15-3 in their last 18 games and have won eight of nine since losing to the Wizards.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Bucks: G – Eric Bledsoe, G – Malcolm Brogdon, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left heel soreness – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out), Otto Porter Jr. (sprained left big toe – questionable)

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (left achilles soreness - questionable), Sterling Brown (right wrist contusion - probable), Jason Smith (left knee soreness - probable), Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis - out)

Storylines

Sizzling Bucks

The Bucks are 37-13, the best record in the NBA entering Saturday night. Milwaukee ranks first in the NBA in net rating, outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks are fourth in offensive efficiency and first in defensive efficiency, the most balanced team in the NBA. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (26.4 PPG, 12.6 RPG), the Bucks have a strong starting five: Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, recently named All-Star Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez. Their bench is full of impactful players in Ersan Ilyasova, Tony Snell, George Hill, D.J. Wilson, Sterling Brown, and Pat Connaughton. As aforementioned, the Bucks have won eight of nine games since losing at Washington in January, and are coming off an impressive win at Toronto. This is the fourth stop on a five-game road trip for Milwaukee, which is always something to monitor.

Beal’s decision-making

Fresh off being named an All-Star for the second straight season, Bradley Beal and the Wizards will face the NBA’s top defense on Saturday. Whether it was a double team or sending extra help, Beal saw a bunch of different defensive looks during his first month without John Wall. Beal finished January averaging 27.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, and he’s still improving as a decision maker. The biggest key to victory for the Wizards is always defense, but Beal’s decision-making once he figures out what the defense is giving him will be key. The Bucks showed an interesting defensive technique against James Harden in January, and they certainly will have something up their sleeve against Beal.

Protect the perimeter and the paint

Under Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have simplified their shot profile better than just about every team outside of the Rockets. At this point, 41.9% of the Bucks’ shots are 3-pointers and only 5.2% of them are from midrange, which rank second most and third least respectively in the NBA. Keeping the Bucks off their 3-point spots is key, but so is winning the battle in the paint. Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA in points in the paint (54.1) and first in points in the paint allowed (40.5). The Wizards, who have struggled to defend the paint in recent games, will need to protect the rim, which is easier said than done against Giannis and company. Antetokounmpo, who did not play in the previous game against the Wizards, leads the NBA in points in the paint per game at 17.1 per game. The Wizards will likely put a mix of Jeff Green and Trevor Ariza on him, but it will take a total team effort to stop his dominance this season.