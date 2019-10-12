Wizards host Bucks in Sunday preseason action

In their fourth preseason game of the week, the Wizards will host the Bucks on Sunday evening at 6:00 P.M. Washington is coming off an impressive 115-99 win in New York, featuring a 50-17 first half run. Bradley Beal looked to be in midseason form, posting 21 points in only 17 minutes in the win. The Bucks have won all three of their preseason games, with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 34 points in only 23 minutes against Dallas on Friday.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 6:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Bucks: G – George Hill, G – Pat Connaughton, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Wizards: Ish Smith (right hamstring tightness - questionable), Jordan McRae (groin tightness - questionable), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out), Isaiah Thomas (left thumb rehab – out), C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – out)

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (ribs – out), D.J. Wilson (hamstring – questionable)

Storylines

Zeroing in on position battles

Including Sunday, the Wizards only have two more preseason games remaining. The season opener is only 10 days away, and decision time is near. There are minutes to be had at the ‘3’ spot with both Troy Brown Jr. and C.J. Miles injured, as well as at backup point guard with John Wall and Isaiah Thomas hurt. Isaac Bonga and Justin Anderson have split starts at the 3, while Jordan McRae has come off the bench and played alongside a point guard and Bradley Beal. At the backup point guard position, Justin Robinson and Chris Chiozza have been given a lot of opportunities behind Ish Smith. With only 96 minutes left in the preseason, these two games will be crucial for those fighting for roster spots and minutes.

Hachimura expected to return

After sitting out Friday’s game against the Knicks, Scott Brooks said after the game that rookie Rui Hachimura (rest) is expected to return on Sunday. The coaching staff has been very impressed and pleased with Hachimura since day one of voluntary workouts. Considering all of the minutes he logged in his final college season at Gonzaga, Summer League, and the FIBA World Cup for Team Japan, the Wizards are being cautious with their first-round pick. Hachimura will get a great chance to see how he stacks up against one of the best teams in the NBA on Sunday, and could even be asked to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Moe buckets, no problems

Moe Wagner enters Sunday’s game as the Wizards’ scoring leader in the preseason. Wagner, who is entering his second season out of Michigan, has scored at least 16 points in all three games. He’s averaged 18.3 points per game on 58.1% shooting overall and 35.7% from beyond the arc. Wagner has especially thrived getting to the free throw line and scoring as the screener in the pick-and-pop. Look for him to continue to get minutes as the Wizards wrap up the preseason.