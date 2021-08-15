Preview: Wizards' Summer League play continues Sunday vs. Bucks

After two days off, the Wizards return to Summer League action against the Bucks on Sunday at 4:00 P.M. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be Washington’s third outing of the 2021 NBA Summer League and will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.

Following a double-overtime matchup with Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon, the Wizards have had a rare opportunity to hold multiple practices between Summer League games.

“It’s really been good for us,” Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said after practice on Saturday. “We’ve seen a progression each day that we’ve had a chance to be together. We’ve had so many changes personnel-wise and this has given us a chance to settle in and really work on details.”

One of those personnel changes has been the addition of rookie forward Isaiah Todd, who made his Summer League debut Thursday against the Nets after missing the team’s opener against the Kings.

“I thought he did a really good job,” Miller said of Todd’s performance against Brooklyn. “I thought he played with great energy. I thought he played with force. I think in these couple of (practices) now, he’s had a chance to get a feel for what we’re trying to do offensively and some of the defensive calls. He’s practiced really well the last two days.”

With a game and two practices under his belt, Todd is eager to show what he can add to the team.

“I bring energy, I bring leadership and I’ll be able to be a great spacer for the guys and be able to come out and shoot the three,” Todd said after practice Saturday. “Anything that coach needs me to do, I’ll be there.”

Washington will match up against a Milwaukee team that is 1-2 in Summer League play and coming off a loss to Minnesota. Jordan Nwora leads the Bucks in scoring through three games, averaging 21.0 points per game, highlighted by a 30-point performance against the Clippers in the team’s Summer League opener. Nwora was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft and played in 30 regular games and five playoff games for the Bucks during their 2020-21 championship season.

Next up, the Wizards will play their fourth-and-final Summer League game on Monday afternoon, taking on the Pacers at 3:00 P.M. ET at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBATV.