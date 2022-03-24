Preview: Wizards, Bucks meet Thursday in Milwaukee

WHERE: Fiserv Forum
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards open a road back-to-back on Thursday night, taking on the Bucks at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss in Houston on Monday night while Milwaukee comes into Thursday’s matchup having won eight of its last 10 games. The Wizards and Bucks split their prior two matchups this season.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS BUCKS
G Raul Neto Jrue Holiday
G Corey Kispert Grayson Allen
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Wesley Matthews
F Rui Hachimura Bobby Portis
C Kristaps Porzingis Brook Lopez
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS BUCKS
PPG Kuzma (17.1) Antetokounmpo (29.7)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Antetokounmpo (11.6)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Holiday (6.7)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)

BUCKS:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness – out)
DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery – out)
Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)

BUCKS:
126-98 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
119-138 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
135-126 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
117-111 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)

