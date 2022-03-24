Preview: Wizards, Bucks meet Thursday in Milwaukee
WHERE: Fiserv Forum
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards open a road back-to-back on Thursday night, taking on the Bucks at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss in Houston on Monday night while Milwaukee comes into Thursday’s matchup having won eight of its last 10 games. The Wizards and Bucks split their prior two matchups this season.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|BUCKS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Grayson Allen
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Wesley Matthews
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Bobby Portis
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Brook Lopez
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|BUCKS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Antetokounmpo (29.7)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Antetokounmpo (11.6)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Holiday (6.7)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
BUCKS:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness – out)
DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery – out)
Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)
BUCKS:
126-98 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
119-138 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
135-126 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
117-111 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: